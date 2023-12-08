Deal of the Day: £11k off a brand new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Thunderous V6 engine

Dripping with Italian style

Whopping £11k price drop

As sporty saloons go, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is simply one of the best. Of course, it’s better still with a big price reduction; we found one being offered up for just £66,350 – or around £11k under list.

Granted, this is still a huge amount of money, but if you’ve had your eye on a Giulia Quadrifoglio for a little while, then this could be the perfect time to make your dream a reality.

This example comes with a tasteful combination of the Misano Blue metallic exterior paint (a £700 option from the factory), red painted brake calipers (a £450 extra), 19-inch five spoke wheels, and a black leather interior.

Since it launched in 2016, the Giulia Quadrifoglio has kept pace with the likes of the BMW M3 and Audi RS 4, and could even be considered the connoisseur’s choice in the super saloon market. A mid-life facelift in 2021 thankfully didn’t mess with the beautiful styling, instead focusing on making this hot Alfa better to drive than ever.

The Quadrifoglio offered here by Unity Automotive Oxford comes with the 512bhp 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. It also has a mechanical locking rear differential and suspension alterations to the front. The headline figures are still immense, with a 3.9-second 0-62mph time and 191mph top speed. We drove the new car recently and can confirm it's utterly fabulous from behind the wheel.

While this is the cheapest brand-new Giulia Quadrifoglio we found online, there are plenty more sitting under the £70k mark, representing massive discounts versus a factory order. In short, don’t panic if you miss out on this specific example – there are plenty of bargains to be had.

You can get the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio deal here or take a look at yesterday's Deal of the Day…