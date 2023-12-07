Deal of the Day: Citroen C4 is a stylish, comfy family car for £161 per month

Funky coupe-crossover styling

Comfortable

£161 per month

The Citroen C4 achieved top spot in this year’s Driver Power customer satisfaction survey with an incredible six top-10 scores across the different Driver Power categories, and it’s available to lease now from just £161 a month.

We found this C4 leasing deal on Nationwide Vehicle Contracts and it requires you to sign up to a 36-month agreement with a £1,932 initial deposit. For this particular deal we’ve set the mileage limit at 5,000 miles per year, but you’ll find huge flexibility on this particular offer with a 10,000-mile annual limit increasing the monthly fee to just £184. Choosing a two-year deal (5k miles per annum) means a slightly reduced deposit and a fee of only £146 every four weeks.

If you don’t fancy putting down a hefty deposit, you can opt to pay one month’s Initial Rental of £214 (again, for the 5k miles per annum limit), followed by the same monthly charge over the rest of the agreement. And, with the car being a pre-reg model from stock, you should be able to take delivery pretty much straight away.

With its stylish looks and focus on comfort, we think the Citroen C4 is an appealing choice. But the quirky-looking family car received the ultimate accolade when it came to of our Driver Power survey in 2023. Voted for by current owners, who share their valuable personal experience and insight, the Driver Power results reveal the best new cars to own in the UK right now.

Although the deal on offer here is for the entry-level You! model, don’t think that the C4 comes up short in terms of kit. Standard equipment includes metallic paint, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Its 99bhp 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine means a modest 0-62mph time of 10.8 seconds, but this should be quick enough for most - especially when you consider the car’s comfort bias and ability to return more than 50mpg in real-world driving.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

