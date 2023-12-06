Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID. Buzz brings retro-style and practicality for £311 per month

Eye-catching design

Refined and spacious

£311 a month

The Volkswagen Type 2 Campervan is one of the most iconic vehicles of the 20th century and bringing it bang up to date in 2023 is the new ID. Buzz, which is now available to lease from just £311 a month.

We found this leasing deal on Leaseloco and it requires a 24-month agreement with a £3,734 initial deposit. We’ve set the mileage limit at 5,000 miles a year for this deal but there’s flexibility too with a 10,000-mile limit only costing an extra £15 per month. What really stands out with this offer is that it’s in stock, meaning you can completely avoid the agonising six-month waiting times for a factory order on the Buzz.

We’re big fans of the ID. Buzz here at Auto Express. In Cargo form it won our coveted Electric Van of the Year award in 2023 and the passenger ID. Buzz bested the Tesla Model Y in a head-to-head battle earlier this year.

The ID. Buzz doesn’t just come with heaps of style, it’s clever on the inside too. It’s much more compact than you think and the visibility is wonderful, so using it around town is a doddle, but it makes use of its footprint brilliantly with a spacious interior. The equipment list on this particular model from Leaseloco includes a 10-inch central touchscreen, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and dual-zone climate control.

Sitting on the MEB platform that also sits under the ID.4 and ID.3, the ID. Buzz drives like a car rather than a big people-carrier. Even on 20-inch wheels the ride is excellent and the overall refinement is surprisingly good for an MPV. A 204bhp rear-mounted electric motor means the ID. Buzz offers peppy acceleration and the range stands at a useful 255 miles.

terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change.

