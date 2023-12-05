Deal of the Day: Toyota Corolla hatchback with frugal hybrid power for £225 per month

Frugal hybrid hatchback

£225 a month and no additional fees

Delivery within a month

The Toyota Corolla is a motoring icon, having been around in various forms for nearly six decades and more than 50 million examples being built in that time. And now you can have your own slice of that history with our latest Deal of the Day.

The offer we found on Leasing.com gets you into the recently refreshed 12th-generation Corolla hatchback, which features Toyota’s faithful ‘self-charging’ hybrid technology, in generously equipped Design trim for just £225 per month. There are no additional fees and the car can be on your driveway within a month.

This Personal Contract Hire (PCH) or leasing agreement lasts for 35 months, requires an initial payment of £2,032 and £225 a month thereafter. The annual mileage limit on this deal is a very reasonable 6,000 miles per year, but if you plan to cover closer to 10,000 every year, raising the limit only costs an £19 extra per month and adds less than £200 to the initial payment.

The Corolla hatchback in this deal uses a 1.8-litre petrol engine and an electric motor to drive the front wheels, with the biggest benefit of the hybrid system being average fuel economy of up to 64.1mpg according to Toyota. But the firm also says the Corolla can complete up to 80 per cent of trips on electric power alone. A bold claim, but after our own testing, we’d have no reason to doubt it if you’re mainly driving around town.

In addition to the Corolla’s efficient hybrid tech, the kit list includes a 10.5-inch central touchscreen with built-in sat-nav, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. There's a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, parking sensors all round, a reversing camera, Toyota’s Safety Sense tech and wireless smartphone charging pad.

It all sounds very tempting, but just remember this is a leasing agreement, so there’s no option to buy the car at the end of the contract. Therefore, you may need to keep saving for your next car deposit while paying the lease payments on this deal. There’s no opportunity to use any equity built up in the deal when it’s time to hand back the keys and get another car.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

You can get the Toyota Corolla deal here or take a look at yesterday's Deal of the Day…