Deal of the Day: Spacious Skoda Superb is a peerless estate for £223 a month

The Superb is one of our favourite estates and our Deal of the Day for Monday 4 December

by: Alastair Crooks
4 Dec 2023
Skoda Superb Estate - front tracking
  • Great practicality
  • Refined and comfortable
  • £223 per month

The Skoda Superb is almost due a replacement but the outgoing model is still one of the very best estates you can buy. At £223 a month we think now is a great time to snap up the current Superb before it’s gone

We found this appealing deal on the pages of leaseloco.com and it amounts to a two-year leasing agreement with an initial payment of £2,008 followed by 24 monthly payments of £223. There’s a mileage limit of 5,000 but if you increase this to 8,000 miles monthly payments only go up to £246. 

This is the smart-looking SE L trim level of the Superb Estate, meaning you get tinted windows, keyless entry, Skoda’s snazzy virtual cockpit, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There’s also heated leather front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels and Skoda’s quite brilliant Matrix LED headlight technology.  

The car also utilises the versatile 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine which manages to do a great job of balancing fuel efficiency with performance. Alongside the excellent powertrain are levels of quality and refinement you’d usually expect from much more expensive premium brands. 

Where the Skoda Superb Estate really impresses is the amazing 660-litre boot, which is the biggest in its class. The Skoda’s practicality, driveability and build quality all helped it earn our coveted Family Car of the Year title in 2017 and 2020.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

You can get the Skoda Superb deal here or take a look at our most recent Deal of the Day

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

