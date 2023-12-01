Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Grandland is an ideal family SUV for £210 per month

Vauxhall’s largest SUV can be had for the same price as most superminis, making it our Deal of the Day for 1 December

by: Alastair Crooks
1 Dec 2023
Vauxhall Grandland front cornering
  • Practical SUV
  • Comfortable ride
  • £210 per month

Fancy treating yourself just in time for Christmas? We’ve found a great leasing deal on leasing.com which could see you behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Grandland SUV for just £210 per month. 

This personal contract hire agreement runs over two years with an initial payment of £2,198 followed by 23 monthly payments of £210. The mileage limit for the Grandland per year is 5,000 - which should be enough for many, but if you want to double this to 10,000 then monthly payments take quite a jump to £288. 

So if you need spacious, comfortable transport and don’t do big miles, this Grandland deal looks perfect - especially considering that a leasing deal of this price would usually only land you a supermini, or similar. The lease agreement seems even more appealing when you factor in the Grandland’s £35,000 list value. 

This Grandland is in range-topping Ultimate guise so there’s a huge suite of equipment on board. As standard you get a smart set of 19-inch alloy wheels, LED matrix headlights, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree camera and heated Alcantara sport seats up front. By the time the lease agreement is up, the Grandland should still look pretty fresh too as it has Vauxhall’s latest ‘Vizor’ front end design. 

The cabin of the Grandland is bright and airy with plenty of storage space. Adults won’t complain about sitting in the back either, there’s acres of headroom and legroom. The boot is also very generous with a 514-litre capacity. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, offers are subject to change and terms and conditions apply. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

You can get the Vauxhall Grandland deal here or take a look at our most recent Deal of the Day

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

