Deal of the Day: MG ZS EV is a versatile electric SUV for £282 per month

All-electric power

£282 per month

Family-friendly

We may have featured the petrol-powered MG ZS recently as a Deal of the Day, but such is the SUV’s versatility that we couldn't overlook the all-electric variant, especially when it can be had from as little as £282 per month.

This leasing deal was found on ready2lease.co.uk and promises a delivery date within four weeks. On this two-year agreement, the MG ZS EV requires an initial payment of £3,383 with monthly payments of £282 afterwards. There’s flexibility on the 5,000 per year mileage allowance too - bumping it up to 8,000 miles a year still keeps monthly payments under the £300 mark.

This deal is based on the Long Range version of the MG ZS EV which means you get the larger 73kWh battery for an increase in range to a handy 273 miles. The front-mounted electric motor provides 156bhp and a chunky 280Nm of torque - which is really noticeable around town with a peppy feel to the acceleration that’s typical of electric cars.

The MG ZS EV’s cabin feels smart and certainly not as budget as the price would lead you to believe. It’s well-equipped too with keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the big 10.1-inch touchscreen. There’s even a 360-degree camera and an integrated sat-nav system. Families will be well-catered for by the spacious interior and the 470-litre boot should be enough for long trips.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on car that we’re happy to recommend.

You can get the MG ZS EV deal here or take a look at our most recent Deal of the Day…