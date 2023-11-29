Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Deal of the Day: Cupra Born is a cool and sporty EV for £262 per month

The stylish and eco-friendly Cupra Born is our Deal of the Day for 29 November

by: Alastair Crooks
29 Nov 2023
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking
  • Hot hatch performance
  • Zero emissions
  • £262 per month

The Cupra Born is the firm’s first EV and it’s still one of the best all-electric cars on the market at an accessible price. Better still, we found a rather appealing lease deal on leasing.com that’ll get you into this fun-to-drive, zero-emission family hatchback for just £262 per month. 

The lease deal runs over a two-year period and requires a sensible initial payment of £2,600 followed by 23 monthly payments of £262. The mileage limit for this deal stands at 5,000 miles per year, but if you decide to really put the Born’s capable 264-mile range to work then a 10,000 mileage allowance only bumps the monthly payments up to £295. There’s also no need to wait for this Born to be built, leasing.com has it in stock now. 

The car in question here is the entry-level V1 edition but as we found out earlier this year, there are no major drawbacks with this version when it comes to the quality feel inside. The interior is good enough to even show up its Volkswagen ID.3 sibling and the sporty styling inside and out gives the Born more character than the VW, too. Look for a similar leasing deal on the ID.3 from the same site and you’ll be met with monthly payments over £440! 

Cupra’s sporty identity is backed up by the Born’s meaty 201bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle for rear-wheel drive. The steering is nicely weighted and the Born certainly holds its own in the bends.  

It might be the cheapest Born, but Cupra hasn’t scrimped on equipment on the V1. You get full LED lights front and rear, a rear-view camera, sports seats as well as a 12-inch infotainment screen and 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on car that we’re happy to recommend.

You can get the Cupra Born deal here or take a look at yesterday's Deal of the Day...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

