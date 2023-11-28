Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Deal of the Day: A big hunk of DS 7 premium SUV for just £240 a month

The DS 7 is a lot of car for £240 a month and that’s enough to earn it Deal of the Day status for November 28

by: Steve Walker
28 Nov 2023
DS 7 - side tracking
  • High-spec, high class mid-size SUV
  • Less than £240 a month
  • Dodge that DS 7 depreciation

DS is the Stellantis group’s premium offering, positioned to challenge the likes of BMW and Mercedes without quite holding the same badge appeal for UK buyers. That’s not to say it should be ignored by the canny car customer, though, especially when you can lease a family-size DS 7 SUV for 2 years at under £240 a month.

This deal, our pick of the market for November 28 2023, jumped out at us from the pages of the Leaseloco website. It amounts to a two-year lease requiring an initial payment of £2,870 followed by 24 monthly payments of £239. The mileage limit is 5,000 per year, which will be enough for many, but if you bump that up to 8,000 miles the monthly cost increases to £276.

The beauty of leasing a DS 7 is that you neatly sidestep the car’s major drawback - depreciation. It only hangs on to around 45% of its value over 3-years and 36,000 miles while equivalent BMW, Audi or Mercedes mid-size SUVs tend to retain well over 50%. With a lease, that’s someone else’s problem as you hand the keys back and walk away once the deal is over.

This particular offer is on the DS 7 with the base 1.5-litre BlueHDi diesel engine and the Performance Line+ trim, which is one step off the bottom of the trim hierarchy. The diesel actually makes a lot of sense with the DS 7’s E-Tense plug-in hybrid variants adding significantly to the asking price. Performance from the 128bhp motor is nothing special at 10.7s for the 0-60mph sprint but the official 46mpg economy figure is a realistic possibility.

The thing that will probably draw buyers to the DS 7 more than any other is the premium feel in the cabin. DS tries to inject more than a little French flair into its products and the SUV feels both classy and suitably different from the Germanic alternatives inside.

You get a bumper haul of kit as well; reversing camera, parking sensors, electric and heated seats, heated front and rear windscreens, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Alcantara trim and the usual plethora of intricate DS design details including the BRM clock in the middle of the dash. The cars are in stock now so there should be minimal waiting time and we think this deal is well worth a look at this price. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on car that we’re happy to recommend.

You can get the DS 7 deal here or take a look at yesterday's Deal of the Day...

Steve Walker
Group website editor

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Recommended

Deal of the Day: Great value Suzuki S-Cross looks even better at £187 a month
Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: Great value Suzuki S-Cross looks even better at £187 a month

Our Deal of the Day for Monday 27 November is the Suzuki S-Cross, a rugged and generously specced small SUV
27 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: Jeep Avenger EV for only £253 per month on Black Friday
Jeep Avenger - front
News

Deal of the Day: Jeep Avenger EV for only £253 per month on Black Friday

Our Deal of the Day for Friday 24 November is the hugely desirable Jeep Avenger in top-of-the-range Summit trim
24 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: All-electric MG4, long on range and short on price at £219 a month
MG4 EV - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: All-electric MG4, long on range and short on price at £219 a month

Our Deal of the Day for Thursday 23 November is our Affordable Electric Car of the Year, the excellent MG4 EV in Long Range spec
23 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC brings luxury and electric power for £374 per month
Mercedes EQC - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC brings luxury and electric power for £374 per month

Our Deal of the Day for Wednesday 22 November is the Mercedes EQC, a refined and premium electric SUV
22 Nov 2023

Most Popular

UK firm fitting ‘pop bang’ aftermarket exhausts fined in landmark court case
MINI Hatch exhaust
News

UK firm fitting ‘pop bang’ aftermarket exhausts fined in landmark court case

A successful court action against a workshop advertising and fitting non-standard exhaust parts is ‘a lesson for businesses’ from the DVSA
23 Nov 2023
New Renault Scenic 2023 review: the famous nameplate returns in style
Renault Scenic - front
Road tests

New Renault Scenic 2023 review: the famous nameplate returns in style

We get behind the wheel of new all-electric Renault Scenic to see what all the fuss is about
27 Nov 2023
“Renault is taking over as the manufacturer of cars for the people”
Opinion - Renault Twingo
Opinion

“Renault is taking over as the manufacturer of cars for the people”

Mike Rutherford thinks Renault is doing more than any other manufacturer when it comes to making affordable electric cars
26 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content