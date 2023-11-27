Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Deal of the Day: Great value Suzuki S-Cross looks even better at £187 a month

Our Deal of the Day for Monday 27 November is the Suzuki S-Cross, a rugged and generously specced small SUV

by: Ryan Birch
27 Nov 2023
Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid - front tracking
  • £187 a month
  • Generous levels of in-car kit
  • Competitive initial payment of £1,690

The Suzuki S-Cross offers a lot of car for the money and is well suited to family life with its utilitarian interior and low running costs. With smart looks and compact dimensions, you can get this mild-hybrid powered Suzuki on your driveway from £187 a month thanks to this leasing deal we found from selectcarleasing.co.uk

This 24-month lease agreement, also known as Personal Contract Hire (PCH), requires an initial payment of £1,690 and then £187 per month payment thereafter. The annual mileage limit for this deal is 5,000. Should you need to go further and up the limit to 8,000 miles per year, you’ll spend an extra £11 per month and add less than £100 to the initial payment.

There are only two versions of the Suzuki S-Cross, with this deal being for the ‘Motion’ trim level and the 1.4 Boosterjet 48V mild-hybrid engine. While the S-Cross can’t run purely on electric power, the mild-hybrid system does help reduce fuel consumption and provide a little extra boost in performance when setting off, accelerating or overtaking. This is our preferred model in the lineup, offering the best blend of performance and economy.

‘Motion’ might be the entry-level trim, but standard kit includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera, auto wipers and headlights, keyless ignition, blindspot monitoring and a 7-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition. 

Of course, it’s worth remembering that this is a leasing agreement, so there is no option of owning the car when you get to the end of the contract. You might need to continue saving for your next car deposit as there will be no equity in the deal to use when it’s time to hand the keys back and get another car. 

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

You can get the Suzuki S-Cross deal here or take a look at our previous Deal of the Day...

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Recommended

Deal of the Day: Jeep Avenger EV for only £253 per month on Black Friday
Jeep Avenger - front
News

Deal of the Day: Jeep Avenger EV for only £253 per month on Black Friday

Our Deal of the Day for Friday 24 November is the hugely desirable Jeep Avenger in top-of-the-range Summit trim
24 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: All-electric MG4, long on range and short on price at £219 a month
MG4 EV - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: All-electric MG4, long on range and short on price at £219 a month

Our Deal of the Day for Thursday 23 November is our Affordable Electric Car of the Year, the excellent MG4 EV in Long Range spec
23 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC brings luxury and electric power for £374 per month
Mercedes EQC - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC brings luxury and electric power for £374 per month

Our Deal of the Day for Wednesday 22 November is the Mercedes EQC, a refined and premium electric SUV
22 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: MG’s ZS is a family-size SUV for just £129 per month
MG ZS - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: MG’s ZS is a family-size SUV for just £129 per month

The brand-new MG ZS SUV delivers major practicality for supermini money
21 Nov 2023

Most Popular

UK firm fitting ‘pop bang’ aftermarket exhausts fined in landmark court case
MINI Hatch exhaust
News

UK firm fitting ‘pop bang’ aftermarket exhausts fined in landmark court case

A successful court action against a workshop advertising and fitting non-standard exhaust parts is ‘a lesson for businesses’ from the DVSA
23 Nov 2023
New Hyundai N car to bring electric hot hatch thrills at a cheaper price
Hyundai baby N car
News

New Hyundai N car to bring electric hot hatch thrills at a cheaper price

Hyundai’s are planning to build a follow-up to Ioniq 5 N, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
23 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: All-electric MG4, long on range and short on price at £219 a month
MG4 EV - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: All-electric MG4, long on range and short on price at £219 a month

Our Deal of the Day for Thursday 23 November is our Affordable Electric Car of the Year, the excellent MG4 EV in Long Range spec
23 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content