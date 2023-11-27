Deal of the Day: Great value Suzuki S-Cross looks even better at £187 a month

£187 a month

Generous levels of in-car kit

Competitive initial payment of £1,690

The Suzuki S-Cross offers a lot of car for the money and is well suited to family life with its utilitarian interior and low running costs. With smart looks and compact dimensions, you can get this mild-hybrid powered Suzuki on your driveway from £187 a month thanks to this leasing deal we found from selectcarleasing.co.uk.

This 24-month lease agreement, also known as Personal Contract Hire (PCH), requires an initial payment of £1,690 and then £187 per month payment thereafter. The annual mileage limit for this deal is 5,000. Should you need to go further and up the limit to 8,000 miles per year, you’ll spend an extra £11 per month and add less than £100 to the initial payment.

There are only two versions of the Suzuki S-Cross, with this deal being for the ‘Motion’ trim level and the 1.4 Boosterjet 48V mild-hybrid engine. While the S-Cross can’t run purely on electric power, the mild-hybrid system does help reduce fuel consumption and provide a little extra boost in performance when setting off, accelerating or overtaking. This is our preferred model in the lineup, offering the best blend of performance and economy.

‘Motion’ might be the entry-level trim, but standard kit includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera, auto wipers and headlights, keyless ignition, blindspot monitoring and a 7-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition.

Of course, it’s worth remembering that this is a leasing agreement, so there is no option of owning the car when you get to the end of the contract. You might need to continue saving for your next car deposit as there will be no equity in the deal to use when it’s time to hand the keys back and get another car.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

You can get the Suzuki S-Cross deal here or take a look at our previous Deal of the Day...