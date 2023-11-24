Deal of the Day: Jeep Avenger EV for only £253 per month on Black Friday

Charming all-electric SUV

342-mile range in the city

£253 a month and in stock now

It might lack the off-road talent of its siblings, but you ignore that detail the little Jeep Avenger melts your heart with its chunky proportions and butch styling. The baby Jeep is one of the most desirable EVs to arrive in 2023, which is partly what makes this deal we found on lease aggregator Leaseloco such a steal.

The other strong appeal is that this offer is for the top-of-the-range Jeep Avenger Summit that’s in stock now and comes with all the bells and whistles. Standard kit includes two 10.25-inch displays, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a hands-free powered tailgate, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a wireless smartphone changing pad. There’s also blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control with lane centering and traffic jam assist. That is a big list of kit!

This two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) or leasing agreement does require a relatively hefty initial payment of £3,038 (equivalent to 12 months of rental), but that helps reduce the monthly payments to just £253. If you plan to just use the Avenger as a second car or an urban runabout, the annual mileage limit of 5,000 should be plenty, but you can bump it up to 8,000 miles per year for an extra £35 a month if you need to.