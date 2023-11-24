Deal of the Day: Jeep Avenger EV for only £253 per month on Black Friday
Our Deal of the Day for Friday 24 November is the hugely desirable Jeep Avenger in top-of-the-range Summit trim
- Charming all-electric SUV
- 342-mile range in the city
- £253 a month and in stock now
It might lack the off-road talent of its siblings, but you ignore that detail the little Jeep Avenger melts your heart with its chunky proportions and butch styling. The baby Jeep is one of the most desirable EVs to arrive in 2023, which is partly what makes this deal we found on lease aggregator Leaseloco such a steal.
The other strong appeal is that this offer is for the top-of-the-range Jeep Avenger Summit that’s in stock now and comes with all the bells and whistles. Standard kit includes two 10.25-inch displays, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a hands-free powered tailgate, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a wireless smartphone changing pad. There’s also blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control with lane centering and traffic jam assist. That is a big list of kit!
This two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) or leasing agreement does require a relatively hefty initial payment of £3,038 (equivalent to 12 months of rental), but that helps reduce the monthly payments to just £253. If you plan to just use the Avenger as a second car or an urban runabout, the annual mileage limit of 5,000 should be plenty, but you can bump it up to 8,000 miles per year for an extra £35 a month if you need to.
The compact electric SUV is powered by a 54kWh battery that’s good for a range of up to 248 miles, or 342 miles if you’re just pottering around town, according to Jeep. The Avenger excels in urban areas, thanks in part to its extremely light steering, but also to its good all-round visibility and its compact size.
The Avenger is still a Jeep and so it’s not afraid of getting it’s tyres dirty. It comes fitted with drive modes to handle ‘Mud’, ‘Sand’ and ‘Snow’, as well as a hill descent system.
Just remember this is a leasing agreement, so there’s no option to buy the car at the end of the contract. Therefore you may need to keep saving for your next car deposit while paying the lease payments on this deal. There’s no opportunity to use any equity built up in the Avenger deal when it’s time to hand back the keys and get another car.
As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.
You can get the Jeep Avenger deal here or take a look at yesterday's Deal of the Day...