Deal of the Day: All-electric MG4, long on range and short on price at £219 a month

Our Deal of the Day for Thursday 23 November is our Affordable Electric Car of the Year, the excellent MG4 EV in Long Range spec

by: Ellis Hyde
23 Nov 2023
MG4 EV - front tracking
  • 281-mile range
  • Comes with all the kit you need
  • £219 a month and no additional fees

The MG4 is one of the best electric cars on sale today, period. Practical, good to drive and loaded with all the kit you could need, this cut-price electric family hatch offers simply unbeatable value for money as standard. Now you can get an MG4 on your driveway for just £219 a month thanks to this finance deal we found over on leasing.com.

But this lease deal isn’t just for a bog-standard version, it’s for an MG4 Long Range in SE trim – our pick of the range – but more on what that means in a bit.

This is a 24-month lease agreement, which is otherwise known as a Personal Contract Hire (PCH). It requires an initial payment of £1,975 and then £219 a month thereafter. There are also no additional fees on this deal, the car’s in stock and the annual mileage limit is 5,000. If you need to go further though, upping the limit to 8,000 miles per year adds just £22 to the monthly cost and less £200 to the initial payment.

As we mentioned, this deal gets you into an MG4 Long Range, which can cover up to 281 miles on a single charge of its 64kWh battery. In other words, you could drive from London to Manchester and still have plenty of miles in the tank. When the battery does start to run low, the MG4 Long Range has a maximum charging speed of 135kW, so a 10 to 80 per cent top-up from a suitably fast rapid charger will take just over half an hour.

SE might be the entry-level trim, but standard kit still includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a seven-inch digital driver’s display and the ‘MG Pilot’ suite of driver assistance systems. Honestly, what more could you ask for?

Of course, it’s worth remembering this is a leasing agreement, so there’s no option to buy the car at the end of the contract. Therefore you’ll need to keep saving for your next car deposit in mind because there’s no opportunity to use any equity built up in the MG4 deal when it’s time to hand back the keys and get another car.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

You can get the MG4 deal here or take a look at yesterday's Deal of the Day...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor on DrivingElectric.com and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

