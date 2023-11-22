Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC brings luxury and electric power for £374 per month

Lease a classy electric Mercedes

£3,373 deposit

Strong on performance and comfort

Mercedes’ first all-electric production car was obviously a huge moment for the brand, introducing its now wide array of EQ-badged electric cars. The EQC remains an appealing choice for family-friendly, zero-emission motoring, especially when you can have one for just £374 a month.

The leasing deal we found is from leaseloco.com and the car itself is in stock, so there’s none of that waiting time you might get with ordering straight from a manufacturer. It’s a two-year lease and you’ll have to put down an initial payment of £3,373 with a mileage limit of 5,000 per year. Double that mileage limit to 10,000 and you’ll have monthly payments rise to £428.

This is the EQC in AMG Line Premium trim, meaning you get a rather snazzy set of 21-inch wheels, wireless smartphone charging, an electric sliding sunroof, heated leather sport seats, twin 10.25-inch screens and a suite of safety systems. There’s also plenty of space inside the high-quality cabin and the 500-litre boot will be enough for most families.

Using the 80kWh battery, the EQC 400 is good for 254 miles of range and with electric motors on each axle and a chunky 402bhp and 760Nm of torque. The four-wheel drive system propels it from 0 to 62mph in a sports car-rivalling 5.1 seconds. The EQC’s ride will impress given it uses self-levelling air suspension on the rear to maximise comfort.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the car market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value for money.

You can get the Mercedes EQC deal here