Alfa Romeo Intensa trim level announced for entire range

Alfa Romeo is not just bringing its 33 Stradale hypercar to the Brussels Autosalon Motor Show in January, but is revealing a new high-spec trim level for the Junior, Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio called Intensa.

The Italian firm says Intensa models will “pay homage to the brand’s identity by means of exclusive features and details, combined with the best technological solutions to provide a unique driving experience”. The two models chosen to showcase this at Brussels between 10 to 19 January will be the Stelvio and Tonale.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Starting with the Tonale Intensa, it gets 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels in light gold and the body features contrasting dark grey paint. There are also black brake calipers with ‘Alfa Romeo’ script in gold and if the grey exterior paint is a little too dull for you, there’s an option to have Rosso Alfa (red), Verde Montreal (green) or Nero Alfa (black). Inside, there are black Intensa-branded seats trimmed in Alcantara leather with tan and grey stitching - exclusive to the Intensa. The dash also gets Alcantara and the two-tone steering wheel receives ‘leather-coloured’ stitching.

Electronically adjustable suspension, level 2 assisted driving, an uprated Harman Kardon sound system and heated seats all come standard on the Tonale Intensa. Three powertrains are available in certain markets - a 271bhp plug-in hybrid all-wheel-drive Q4, a 158bhp mild-hybrid and a 128bhp diesel - although the latter isn’t offered in the regular Tonale range and we suspect this won’t come to the UK.