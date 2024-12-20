Alfa Romeo Intensa trim level announced for entire range
The ‘Intensa’ is an exclusive limited edition with subtle touches inside and out
Alfa Romeo is not just bringing its 33 Stradale hypercar to the Brussels Autosalon Motor Show in January, but is revealing a new high-spec trim level for the Junior, Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio called Intensa.
The Italian firm says Intensa models will “pay homage to the brand’s identity by means of exclusive features and details, combined with the best technological solutions to provide a unique driving experience”. The two models chosen to showcase this at Brussels between 10 to 19 January will be the Stelvio and Tonale.
Starting with the Tonale Intensa, it gets 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels in light gold and the body features contrasting dark grey paint. There are also black brake calipers with ‘Alfa Romeo’ script in gold and if the grey exterior paint is a little too dull for you, there’s an option to have Rosso Alfa (red), Verde Montreal (green) or Nero Alfa (black). Inside, there are black Intensa-branded seats trimmed in Alcantara leather with tan and grey stitching - exclusive to the Intensa. The dash also gets Alcantara and the two-tone steering wheel receives ‘leather-coloured’ stitching.
Electronically adjustable suspension, level 2 assisted driving, an uprated Harman Kardon sound system and heated seats all come standard on the Tonale Intensa. Three powertrains are available in certain markets - a 271bhp plug-in hybrid all-wheel-drive Q4, a 158bhp mild-hybrid and a 128bhp diesel - although the latter isn’t offered in the regular Tonale range and we suspect this won’t come to the UK.
The Stelvio Intensa gets the same 20-inch alloy wheels with the same light gold and black combination available for the brakes. An Italian flag can be found on the door mirrors and the exterior paint options consist of Vulcano Black, Verde Montreal, Rosso Etna and Rosso Alfa. Inside, you’ll find leather sport seats with a tan-coloured central armrest plus matching stitching on the dash, doors, rear seats and steering wheel.
The Giulia Intensa gets 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels though it comes with the same paint combinations as the Stelvio. While other powertrains are offered in Europe, in the UK the standard, non-Quadrifoglio Giulia only comes with a 278bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine and the Stelvio comes with a 207bhp 2.2-litre diesel – we expect these to be the only options for the Giulia and Stelvio Intensa in the UK.
Finally, the latest model in the Alfa Romeo range, the Junior, also gets the Intensa treatment. This adds 18-inch wheels in gold, gloss black exterior trim and a choice of Nero Tortona or Rosso Brera paint.
The Junior Intensa will arrive later on in the year, but it will be offered in new ‘Ibrida Q4’ all-wheel-drive guise - a new powertrain option that’ll be shown off at Brussels for the first time.
