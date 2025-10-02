The Lotus Esprit is back! Encor reveals wedge-shaped restomod beauty with 400bhp V8

If you’re still struggling to think of stuff for your Christmas list, and have been a particularly good petrolhead this year, may we suggest this jaw-dropping carbon fibre V8-powered remaster of the iconic Lotus Esprit S1?

It’s called the Series 1 and was created by Essex-based company, Encor, whose team has experience working for brands such as Porsche, Pagani, Aston Martin and Koenigsegg. If that’s not enough, the firm’s head of design, Daniel Durrant, was the man responsible for the staggering Lotus Emira.

“The S1 Esprit was forward-thinking, pure and utterly uncompromised,” said Durrant. “To touch a shape like this is a huge responsibility. Every line we’ve refined, every decision we’ve made, is about honouring the original’s intent while letting the car perform, feel and function the way its silhouette always promised.”

The later Esprit V8 serves as the donor for the Encor Series 1, with its chassis, engine and transmission retained, but heavily reworked. For instance, the 3.5-litre twin-turbo V8 (which was designed in-house by Lotus) gets forged pistons, upgraded injectors, new turbochargers, an electronic throttle body, modern fuel and cooling systems and an all-new stainless exhaust.

This ensures better driveability and, naturally, higher performance, with the engine now producing about 400bhp and 475Nm of torque. Because the Series 1 weighs less than 1,200kg, 0-62mph is expected to take just four seconds and the top speed is 175mph.