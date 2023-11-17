Lotus has confirmed it will reveal its long-awaited challenger to the Porsche Macan before the end of the year, and it will be the first model to feature the British firm’s critical new ‘Hyper Hybrid’ technology.

Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng shared the news during the company’s Q2 financial results call, confirming that the as-yet-unnamed model being revealed soon is an SUV. He added that it will be launched in China first in early 2026 before reaching Europe and other markets shortly after.

Lotus announced its intention to launch a mid-size SUV, known internally as the ‘Type 134’, back in 2021. At that point it was going to be pure-electric, like the latest Macan, but since then the plan for Lotus to go EV only by 2028 has been scrapped and the company is now working quickly to add hybrid power to its cars to try and boost customer appeal.

Lotus is having a rough year, to put it mildly. The British sports car maker just recorded a net loss of over £230million in the first half of 2025, sales are about half what they were at this point last year and it will soon be cutting 550 people from its UK workforce.