Lotus to cut up to 550 jobs in UK as it eyes up “more sustainable” future

Sports car maker has confirmed it will slash its workforce in the UK, but insists Norfolk will remain its home

By:Richard Ingram
28 Aug 2025
Lotus Hethel factory

Lotus is slashing up to 550 jobs across its business operations in the UK, as it looks to secure a “sustainable future for the company in today’s rapidly evolving automotive environment”.

A statement provided by the sports car maker said: “Following a review of Lotus Cars’ business objectives in line with the current market conditions, the company has announced a restructuring proposal, which anticipates a reduction of up to 550 roles across the business in the UK.”

It comes after news surfaced last month that the firm’s Chinese owners had put the Norfolk site under review, while it decided how to proceed with the fledgling business. In November, Lotus announced 200 UK redundancies, following similar announcements in July 2023 and January 2024.

It’s not clear which functions will see the biggest cuts this time around, but a spokesperson told Auto Express that following the announcement earlier this year that Lotus Technology will acquire 100 per cent equity in Lotus Cars, there is “a natural crossover in supporting functions” – suggesting the two companies will look to share resources in certain areas.

The statement continues: “The proposal is designed to enable Lotus Cars to operate with a flexible and agile business model, allowing it to ramp operations and resources in line with demand, as and when needed. We believe this is necessary in order to secure a sustainable future for the company in today’s rapidly evolving automotive environment, which is seeing uncertainty with rapid changes in global policies including tariffs.”

The restructuring is apparently “vital to enhancing [Lotus’s] future competitiveness in the market”. Yet the statement again insists the brand “remains fully committed to the UK”, and that “Norfolk will remain the home of the Lotus’ sports car, motorsports and engineering consulting operations”.

Lotus also claims it is “actively exploring future growth opportunities to diversify Lotus Cars’ business model, including through third-party manufacturing” – possibly hinting that parent company Geely may look to use Lotus’s Hethel site to introduce some of Polestar’s UK engineering functions, which are currently based out of MIRA in the Midlands.

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

