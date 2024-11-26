Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Next-generation Lamborghini Urus confirmed with hybrid powertrain

Lamborghini’s next Urus SUV to continue with traditional underpinnings and a hybrid V8 powertrain

By:Jordan Katsianis
26 Nov 2024
Lamborghini Urus SE - studio front

Lamborghini has confirmed that it’s working on a second-generation Urus that will be designed and developed in the mould of the incredibly popular current generation. The new model is due to arrive some time after 2026, and the company has revealed what to expect of it.

When asked about whether a new combustion-engined SUV is on the cards before the 2035 ICE ban in Europe, Lamborghini’s chief marketing and sales officer Federico Foschini told Auto Express “We’re 10 years away from 2035, which is the year we should switch, but we can’t stay 10 years with the same car.”

Despite Ferrari and Aston Martin since arriving with their own bespoke SUV architectures, Lamborghini will continue to utilise technology shared with the wider VW Group in the next Urus. That’s likely to include a similar high-performance V8 hybrid powertrain to that in the recently introduced Urus SE

Advertisement - Article continues below

Federico Foschini said to Auto Express, “We would be stupid not to keep using something that’s at the top of its technology. For us, it’s an advantage until the moment that we are not able to make a car that’s at the top of its game.”

This suggests that Lamborghini will continue to use a modified version of future platforms destined for the VW Group’s high-end SUVs such as the Porsche Cayenne and Audi RS Q8. That’s not to say that the platform in use today will be applied wholesale, because Foschini also said: “We will keep on using the platform, as there’s continued innovation from the group that we are wanting to leverage.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Porsche has already confirmed that it is working on a heavy update for its combustion-powered SUV platform for a new generation of Cayenne after the slow take-up of full EVs forced its hand to continue offering petrol-powered models. 

Porsche’s CEO Oliver Bloom said in a recent statement, “The third generation of the Cayenne will be further upgraded and will continue to be offered alongside the all-electric generation up to and beyond 2030”, suggesting that considerable work is being done behind the scenes to keep these models competitive. 

When it arrives some time after 2026, the new hybrid-powered Urus will join both the Revuelto and Temerario supercars in a three-pronged Lamborghini line-up, all with hybrid-assisted combustion engines. After that point, the company will finally introduce the all-electric Lanzadore GT towards the end of the decade. 

However, in the short term, Lamborghini won’t introduce an all-electric SUV on any of VW’s future pure-EV platforms, because it wishes to keep the distinction of different models coming with different engines. 

Given that raw numbers are not the focus when it comes to Lamborghini’s electrification strategy, the company’s EVs instead have to offer a unique experience – and it doesn’t see that coming on an electric SUV in the immediate future.

Click here for our list of the fastest SUVs in the world...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

​Fastest SUVs in the world 2024
Fastest SUVs - header image

​Fastest SUVs in the world 2024

We run down the list of the fastest SUVs you can buy right now
Best cars & vans
27 Jun 2024
New Lamborghini Urus facelift gets massive power hike
Lamborghini Urus SE - studio front

New Lamborghini Urus facelift gets massive power hike

Lamborghini’s popular Urus super SUV now packs 788bhp of hybrid-assisted V8 grunt
News
24 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards
Opinion
20 Nov 2024
New BMW 3 Series to pioneer German brand’s bold design change in 2026
BMW 3 Series &#039;Neue Klasse&#039; render (watermarked) - front

New BMW 3 Series to pioneer German brand’s bold design change in 2026

The design of the EV and ICE 3 Series will remain true to the show-stopping Vision Neue Klasse concept revealed last year
News
20 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Cheap and charming Dacia Spring is a steal at £126 a month
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - front

Car Deal of the Day: Cheap and charming Dacia Spring is a steal at £126 a month

Dinky Dacia is a cheap-as-chips EV city car – it’s our Deal of the Day for 22 November
News
22 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content