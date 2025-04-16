New range-topping Lamborghini Urus Performante hybrid caught testing

The Lamborghini Urus received a mid-life facelift last year, launching the plug-in hybrid SE in the process, and now we can see a new version is being readied to be added to the line-up – potentially a hybridised replacement of the performance-focused Performante model.

Looking to rival the fastest SUVs on the market such as the 193mph Aston Martin DBX707 and the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue, the new Urus features some aero upgrades to hint at a possible upgraded powertrain. The front wears the same face as the SE, with its new headlights and fresh bumper shape. We can see an extra lip below and the intakes appear to have been restyled, but there’s no louvred bonnet as was the case on the Performante.

The side looks unchanged from the SE, with what looks to be the same monstrous brake set-up with 10-piston calipers sitting over 440mm drilled discs at the front. The rear gains a roof spoiler similar to what was seen on the Performante and potentially a reshaped rear bumper, too. Don’t think we’re going to get some track-focused, stripped out model, either – you can ignore the roll cage and bucket seats, as they’re only in the car for development purposes.

While we expect this to be a more potent version of the Urus SE, we’re not certain what kind of power output is in store. The Urus SE features a four-litre twin-turbocharged V8 like the old Urus, although it’s gained a plug-in hybrid system for a total of 788bhp. The old Performante’s twin-turbo V8 developed 657bhp, which was 16bhp up on the original Urus, although no more than the S variant it was based on. Electrical warning stickers on the new car’s camouflage do at least suggest the powertrain will be electrified in some way.

What is certain is that this even sportier model will cost more than the current Urus SE – which starts from £205,000. The old Performante was around £20,000 more than the Urus S, so this new version could step up to around the £225,000 mark at least when it goes on sale, possibly in early 2026.

