New Hyundai Inster Cross injects 4x4 attitude into electric city car

Meet the new Hyundai Inster Cross: a rugged-looking, off-road-inspired version of Hyundai’s newly launched electric city car that appears ready for your next weekend camping trip.

Changes for the new model include chunkier front and rear bumpers, skid plates, embossed black side cladding and a unique set of 17-inch alloy wheels. Roof rails are also fitted as standard, but customers will be able to add a roof basket for all their camping gear.

The Inster Cross is available in an exclusive Amazonas Green Matte paint colour, while the interior features a unique colour scheme of grey cloth upholstery with lime-yellow accents and dashboard trim. It also offers the ability to fold down all four seats in the car, and a “walk-through” front cabin.

Hyundai hasn’t confirmed whether both of the Inster’s battery and motor combinations will be available in the Cross variant, but we do know the ‘Long Range’ set-up will be. This uses a 113bhp e-motor to drive the front wheels, while the 49kWh battery will offer up to 223 miles of range.

The Inster Cross can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes thanks to the maximum charging speed of 120kW, while vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities means the car’s battery can be used to power other devices.

Full specifications and UK pricing for the Inster Cross haven’t been confirmed yet, but like regular versions of the Inster, standard kit should include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, an energy-saving heat pump and keyless entry. There should also be a smattering of advanced driver-assistance systems, such as ‘Highway Driving Assist 1.5’ that combines adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping assist.

