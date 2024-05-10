Skywell BE11 takes aim at the premium all-electric SUV market

More competition from China has arrived in the UK electric car market - this time in the shape of Skywell and its mid-size SUV, the BE11.

Skywell will be pitched as a rival to the likes of BMW and Mercedes so this all-electric BE11 will compete against the likes of the BMW iX3 and Mercedes EQC when it arrives in the UK in Autumn this year.

The BE11 has an upright bodystyle like a traditional SUV. There’s LED front headlights with foglights lower down, chrome trim around the windows and lower sills, 19-inch alloy wheels and a skid-plate style to the rear bumper.

Inside, the BE11 comes with a wood veneer and piano black dash with a 12.8-inch touchscreen in the middle. There’s also a panoramic roof, keyless go, an electric bootlid and a 360-degree camera all standard across the BE11 range. The BE11 in China comes with a wireless smartphone charger, vehicle-to-load power supply and dual-zone air-conditioning.

Available with either a 72kWh battery or a larger 86kWh unit, the BE11 only comes with a single electric motor. It’s mounted on the front axle and delivers 201bhp and 320Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of 9.6 seconds and a 93mph top speed. The smaller battery has a WLTP-rated range of 248 miles with the larger battery offering up to 304 miles. Skywell claims a recharge from 30 to 80 per cent will take 30 minutes.

Full specifications and pricing haven’t been announced yet, but the BE11 will be “generously equipped and competitively priced” according to Skywell’s UK distributor, Innovation Automotive - the same company that distributes Seres and DFSK vehicles.

Samir Hmicho, Chairman at Innovation Automotive, said, “The BE11 sets a new standard for specification and pricing in the mid-size e-SUV market, helping make the switch to electrification more affordable for families and individuals alike”.

