Tesla Model Y to get faster AND more sensible! 7-seat and Performance versions due

The updated Tesla Model Y was revealed in January, but with no mention of either the seven-seater version or the range-topping Performance model. Now the company has announced the pair will join the electric SUV’s line-up later this year.

There’s no confirmation yet on pricing for the seven-seater, nor is there technical specification for the new Model Y Performance, although it’s likely to be similar to the outgoing car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The old car’s seven-seater option was only available on the all-wheel drive, Long Range variant and cost an extra £2,500. Just one version of the new Model Y is available to order ahead of first deliveries in May – the Launch Edition at £60,990.

As for the new Performance, we suspect it’ll utilise the same hardware as the old car with a bump in power to its 426bhp dual-motor set-up, meaning a 0-62mph time in the realm of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. Expect bespoke chassis tuning for the Performance too, with stiffer springs, an adaptive damping system and larger brakes, if the new Model 3 Performance is anything to go by.

The Launch Edition kicks off the new Model Y line-up and it gets the same powertrain layout and battery pack as the old Model Y Dual Motor. Range is now rated at 353 miles, an improvement of 22 miles, but as before peak charging is rated at 250kW, its 0-62mph time remains 4.3 seconds, and it will hit a 125mph top speed.