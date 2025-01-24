Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Tesla Model Y to get faster AND more sensible! 7-seat and Performance versions due

More power and practicality on the way for updated Model Y later this year

By:Alastair Crooks
13 Feb 2025
Tesla Model Y facelift - front18

The updated Tesla Model Y was revealed in January, but with no mention of either the seven-seater version or the range-topping Performance model. Now the company has announced the pair will join the electric SUV’s line-up later this year. 

There’s no confirmation yet on pricing for the seven-seater, nor is there technical specification for the new Model Y Performance, although it’s likely to be similar to the outgoing car. 

The old car’s seven-seater option was only available on the all-wheel drive, Long Range variant and cost an extra £2,500. Just one version of the new Model Y is available to order ahead of first deliveries in May – the Launch Edition at £60,990. 

Tesla Model Y facelift - rear studio18

As for the new Performance, we suspect it’ll utilise the same hardware as the old car with a bump in power to its 426bhp dual-motor set-up, meaning a 0-62mph time in the realm of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. Expect bespoke chassis tuning for the Performance too, with stiffer springs, an adaptive damping system and larger brakes, if the new Model 3 Performance is anything to go by. 

The Launch Edition kicks off the new Model Y line-up and it gets the same powertrain layout and battery pack as the old Model Y Dual Motor. Range is now rated at 353 miles, an improvement of 22 miles, but as before peak charging is rated at 250kW, its 0-62mph time remains 4.3 seconds, and it will hit a 125mph top speed. 

There are only two colours available – silver and black – and a choice of wheel designs in 19 and 20-inch sizes. Beyond the Launch Edition, all new Model Ys introduce a slick new look inspired by the Cybertruck

This is highlighted by a new light bar up front with secondary main lighting units mounted below. The indicators are integrated into the outer edges of them, lending the car a much cleaner new look that is substantially different to the existing car. 

Changes at the side are limited to a new design of 20-inch wheel, with the 19-inch aero wheels in these pictures optional. More wheel designs and colour options will be available on future variants that will come on-stream later in the year. 

The rear end has also seen a dramatic change, with a new lighting set-up that features a hidden full-width light bar. Instead of being directly illuminated, light is instead reflected by a textured piece of grey trim. The main rear light units are integrated into the surrounding black trim, and incorporate the indicators and brake lights. 

Tesla Model Y facelift - cabin studio18

There have also been more substantial changes under the skin, with a focus on creating a more comfortable interior. Tesla says there’s now 20 per cent less road, wind and suspension noise, thanks to extra sound deadening and helped further by a stiffer body structure and improved aero. The panoramic glass roof is still standard, but has improved solar reflectivity to help keep second-row passengers cool. 

The second-row seats have also been redesigned with reshaped cushioning and now come with a powered folding mechanism operated via a control mounted in the boot. There’s also a new magnetic parcel shelf that’s able to be folded away and mounted under the boot floor when not in use. 

The interior is available in black or white and gets a new centre console with slightly different trim, a redesigned slider mechanism to go over the cup-holders, a new steering wheel taken from the Model 3, and restyled door cards with wraparound ambient lighting. All four seats are also now heated and cooled, and there are two 65W USB outlets up front that can charge two laptops at the same time. 

In contrast to the set-up in the new Model 3, Tesla has reintroduced an indicator stalk to the Model Y, removing the steering wheel-mounted buttons that some have derided. This is a new ‘digital’ stalk with only one level of movement and self-cancel actively depending on the wheel position and lane markings. However this won’t return to the Model 3, or Tesla’s other models. 

The infotainment system in the new Model Y is the latest from Tesla – although it sits within the same 15.4-inch touchscreen display. A new eight-inch touchscreen has arrived in the back that can not only control the climate functions, but also allows rear-seat passengers to play games on it.

Now take a look at the electric cars with the longest range...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

