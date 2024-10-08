Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD has a whopping 436 miles of range

The new Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD is on sale now, with prices starting from £44,990

By:Alastair Crooks
8 Oct 2024
Tesla Model 3 Performance - front tracking

The Tesla Model 3 already has one of the longest ranges of any car in its class, but there’s a new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version that does exactly what its name suggests. Going on sale today, Tesla claims the new model will do 436 miles on a single charge.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive was offered on the pre-facelift version, although that only got 394 miles of range. At £44,990, the new car sits between the entry-level £39,990 Rear-Wheel Drive and the £49,990 Long Range All-Wheel Drive. Tesla claims the Model 3 Long Range RWD offers the best price-to-range ratio on the electric car market and the most efficient electric powertrain, at 4.97 miles per kWh.

While Tesla hasn’t confirmed as yet, we expect the Long Range RWD to get the same battery as the Long Range AWD and the same 242bhp electric motor as the standard Rear-Wheel Drive model. 

While the exterior is identical to the other, non-Performance Model 3s, the Long Range RWD does get the same acoustic glass all around, uprated suspension bushings, improved seals and sound-dampening materials as introduced with facelifted Model 3. There’s also an eight-inch, second-row display, providing access to climate control for the rear passengers. Front occupants have ventilated seats, while all are heated. 

First deliveries of the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive are expected from November. 

Click here for our list of the electric cars with the longest range...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Used Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor long-term test: as good as new but at a lower price
Used Tesla Model 3 long termer - header

Used Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor long-term test: as good as new but at a lower price

First report: a 2019 version of Tesla’s best-seller joins our fleet - but how is it holding up?
Long-term tests
3 Oct 2024
Best electric cars 2024: the top 20 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cards header image

Best electric cars 2024: the top 20 EVs you can buy today

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
Best cars & vans
27 Sep 2024
Most reliable cars to buy 2024
Most reliable cars - header image

Most reliable cars to buy 2024

How do you judge a new car’s reliability before taking ownership? Our Driver Power survey has the answer…
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2024
Best executive cars to buy 2024
Best executive cars - header image

Best executive cars to buy 2024

These executive cars add a real touch of class to every journey
Best cars & vans
10 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Cutting-edge Hyundai-Samsung cars will soon be in the UK
Hyundai-Samsung opinion

Cutting-edge Hyundai-Samsung cars will soon be in the UK

Mike Rutherford thinks the new partnership between South Korean giants Hyundai and Samsung is a match made in automotive heaven
Opinion
6 Oct 2024
Used Nissan Qashqai (Mk3, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: plenty to choose from but rivals are better
Used Nissan Qashqai Mk3 - front

Used Nissan Qashqai (Mk3, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: plenty to choose from but rivals are better

A full used buyer’s guide on the Nissan Qashqai covering the Qashqai Mk3 that’s been on sale since 2021
Used car tests
5 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS main image

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 October is a small car that’s been a big favourite with British buyers for over 30 years
News
6 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content