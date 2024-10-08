New Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD has a whopping 436 miles of range

The Tesla Model 3 already has one of the longest ranges of any car in its class, but there’s a new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version that does exactly what its name suggests. Going on sale today, Tesla claims the new model will do 436 miles on a single charge.

The Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive was offered on the pre-facelift version, although that only got 394 miles of range. At £44,990, the new car sits between the entry-level £39,990 Rear-Wheel Drive and the £49,990 Long Range All-Wheel Drive. Tesla claims the Model 3 Long Range RWD offers the best price-to-range ratio on the electric car market and the most efficient electric powertrain, at 4.97 miles per kWh.

While Tesla hasn’t confirmed as yet, we expect the Long Range RWD to get the same battery as the Long Range AWD and the same 242bhp electric motor as the standard Rear-Wheel Drive model.

While the exterior is identical to the other, non-Performance Model 3s, the Long Range RWD does get the same acoustic glass all around, uprated suspension bushings, improved seals and sound-dampening materials as introduced with facelifted Model 3. There’s also an eight-inch, second-row display, providing access to climate control for the rear passengers. Front occupants have ventilated seats, while all are heated.

First deliveries of the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive are expected from November.

