New entry-level Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD boasts 373-mile range

The entry-level version of the Tesla Model Y has been replaced by a new ‘Long Range Rear Wheel Drive’ variant that has a slightly higher price tag, but in return offers 90 miles of extra range.

The new Tesla Modely Y Long Range RWD is available to order now, and is priced from £46,990 – exactly £2,000 more than the model it replaces. The extra money goes towards a bigger battery that offers a range of up to 373 miles from a single charge, compared with 283 miles in its predecessor.

The larger power pack works with a standard-fit heat pump and low-rolling-resistance tyres to maximise efficiency, with Tesla claiming the car can do four miles per kilowatt-hour. The company also says that if drivers have an EV energy tariff with low rates of 7p per kWh during certain hours and charge at home, over 10,000 miles, in ideal circumstances, they would spend roughly £175 a year on charging.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Model Y Long Range RWD comes much closer to the 379-mile maximum range of the Renault Scenic E-Tech, although the Tesla’s French foe is still slightly cheaper, with long-range versions priced from £40,995.

However, the Model Y is more powerful. Its single e-motor on the rear axle produces 342bhp, allowing the family SUV to do 0-60mph in 5.5 seconds, which is quicker than the VW Golf GTI hot hatch. Top speed is 135mph, and the maximum towing capacity is rated at 1,600kg.

The Model Y also has a maximum charging speed of 250kW, compared with 150kW in the equivalent Scenic. Plugged into a Tesla Supercharger, you should be able to add 150 miles of range in 15 minutes.

As you can tell from the photos, there are no exterior styling changes for the new Model Y Long Range RWD, and the interior is the same too, with a 15.4-inch central display providing driving information and media. Other standard kit includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof, heated seats front and rear, two-zone climate control and adaptive cruise control.

Buyers have a simple choice of five exterior paint colours, and either black or white vegan upholstery. A towbar is available as an optional extra, as are 20-inch wheels, although these reduce the maximum range to 351 miles.

Customer deliveries of the new Tesla Model Y Long Range Rear Wheel Drive are set to begin later this month.

Click here for our list of the electric cars with the longest range...