New Tesla Model Y on sale now as pricing and specs revealed

All new Model Y variants include cross-car front and rear lightbars, acoustic glass, 8” rear touchscreen, hands-free trunk opening, customizable ambient lighting, and an additional front facing camera.

For the facelift, the two front seats have been redesigned for improved comfort and are now ventilated. The second-row seats offer enhanced comfort and convenience with easier-to-access buckles, longer cushions, deeper bolsters, with powered recline and fold-flat operation. No matter what trim you choose, both first and second rows are heated, and all are working seamlessly with integrated climate controls.

The simplicity of the Model Y’s line-up continues with just two interior colourways: black or black and white. The latter is a £1,100 option offered on all but the ‘Launch Series’. There’s a new centre console design with a slightly different trim, a slider mechanism to go over the cup holders, a new steering wheel, taken from the Model 3, and a restyled door trim with wraparound ambient lighting. Instead of having two stalks like before, Tesla has removed one with gear selection moving to the central screen. The Launch Series also gets a bespoke rear badge and puddle lights as standard.

As you might expect, the infotainment system in the new Model Y is the latest from Tesla – though it sits within the same 15.4-inch touchscreen display. A new eight-inch touchscreen has arrived for the rear passengers, however, along with powered rear seats to improve boot space, which is up to 100 litres better than before. The front seats also now get a ventilation feature. That rear touchscreen can not only control climate functions, but rear passengers can play games on it too.

Five exterior colours are available – there’s Pearl White, Solid Black, Stealth Grey, Quicksilver and Ultra Red. So far we’ve not seen the new finish called ‘Glacier Blue’ available on UK market cars.

The 2025 Model Y (which has been codenamed ‘Juniper’ throughout development) will be massively important for Tesla given the Model Y’s huge global popularity. With more than 1.2 million units sold, it was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, and here in the UK, the electric SUV was the fifth most popular in 2024 – ahead of favourites such as the Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai Tucson.

