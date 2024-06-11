New Tesla Model Y on sale now as pricing and specs revealed
Prices and specifications for the facelifted Model Y have been revealed, with the best-seller starting from £44,990
After an extremely secretive test phase, Tesla finally revealed the updated Model Y to the world in January. Initially available in just one ‘Launch Edition’ guise, more variants have just been added to the range – lowering the price of the hugely popular electric SUV to £44,990.
That price is what you’ll pay for the entry-level Rear-Wheel Drive car, with the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive starting from £48,990. The Long Range All-Wheel Drive tops the standard model line up at £51,990, significantly undercutting the Launch Edition car priced at £60,990. We expect a potent ‘Performance’ flagship to join the range soon.
The Rear-Wheel Drive model comes with 311 miles of range, which marks an increase over the old car’s 283-mile maximum. The base car’s 0-60mph time is one second faster than before, taking 5.6 seconds for the benchmark sprint.
With 387 miles of range at its disposal, the new Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive has 14 miles more than the outgoing car, and can also reach 60mph three-tenths of a second quicker than before, at 5.4 seconds. Stepping up to the Long Range All-Wheel Drive sees range drop slightly to 364 miles – likely due to the weight of the extra electric motor on the front axle. With a bit more power, the car’s 0-60mph time drops to 4.6 seconds.
The Launch Edition gets the same powertrain layout and battery pack as the old Model Y Dual Motor. Range stands at 353 miles – an improvement of 22 miles over the old model. The Launch Edition is also the quickest of the new Model Ys, taking 4.1 seconds to complete the 0-60mph sprint.
To go with the boosts in straight-line speed, Tesla has tweaked the chassis of the Model Y. The firm said the new Model Y benefits from “retuned suspension, offering smooth handling, added comfort, more responsive steering and a quieter ride.” Acoustic glass all around like you get on the Model 3 is standard on the Model Y to help with that ‘quieter ride’.
The Model Y retains its impressive charging speeds of up to 250kW, made all the easier by Tesla’s wide-reaching Supercharger network. This not only offers owners the ability to plug and charge (with no faffing over payment methods), but also gives them access to reduced rates. Tesla’s network is one of the most affordable rapid charging systems in the UK, while some stations are now open to owners of non-Tesla electric cars.
Aside from the optional 19-inch or 20-inch wheels and some gloss side trim on the Launch Edition, every Model Y features the same design. That means you get the facelift’s distinctive new Cybertruck-inspired front end with the full-width, ultra-thin LED lighting set-up. The bumper is also altered, with more prominent side air intakes and restyled surfacing for a more sporty feel. Another lightbar has appeared at the rear – connected two rear light clusters that are vaguely similar to those on the old Model Y.
All new Model Y variants include cross-car front and rear lightbars, acoustic glass, 8” rear touchscreen, hands-free trunk opening, customizable ambient lighting, and an additional front facing camera.
For the facelift, the two front seats have been redesigned for improved comfort and are now ventilated. The second-row seats offer enhanced comfort and convenience with easier-to-access buckles, longer cushions, deeper bolsters, with powered recline and fold-flat operation. No matter what trim you choose, both first and second rows are heated, and all are working seamlessly with integrated climate controls.
The simplicity of the Model Y’s line-up continues with just two interior colourways: black or black and white. The latter is a £1,100 option offered on all but the ‘Launch Series’. There’s a new centre console design with a slightly different trim, a slider mechanism to go over the cup holders, a new steering wheel, taken from the Model 3, and a restyled door trim with wraparound ambient lighting. Instead of having two stalks like before, Tesla has removed one with gear selection moving to the central screen. The Launch Series also gets a bespoke rear badge and puddle lights as standard.
As you might expect, the infotainment system in the new Model Y is the latest from Tesla – though it sits within the same 15.4-inch touchscreen display. A new eight-inch touchscreen has arrived for the rear passengers, however, along with powered rear seats to improve boot space, which is up to 100 litres better than before. The front seats also now get a ventilation feature. That rear touchscreen can not only control climate functions, but rear passengers can play games on it too.
Five exterior colours are available – there’s Pearl White, Solid Black, Stealth Grey, Quicksilver and Ultra Red. So far we’ve not seen the new finish called ‘Glacier Blue’ available on UK market cars.
The 2025 Model Y (which has been codenamed ‘Juniper’ throughout development) will be massively important for Tesla given the Model Y’s huge global popularity. With more than 1.2 million units sold, it was the world’s best-selling car in 2023, and here in the UK, the electric SUV was the fifth most popular in 2024 – ahead of favourites such as the Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai Tucson.
