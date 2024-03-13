Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Land a grand bargain with the Vauxhall Grandland for £192 a month

Families interested in spacious and comfortable transport should be considering the Vauxhall Grandland. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 2

By:George Armitage
2 Oct 2025
Vauxhall Grandland Hybrid - full front
  • Neat design details; spacious interior
  • Excellent GS spec
  • Only £192.27 per month 

It may be the largest and 'grandest' car Vauxhall makes, representing the best British brand can do tech-wise, but this family SUV is looking seriously cheap if you take the leasing route. 

Dealer group Evans Halshaw is currently offering the Grandland for a minuscule £192.27 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, after an initial payment of £2,547.25. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to 8,000 a year for just £16.57 extra a month.

Mid-spec GS is the trim on offer here and is the pick of the range in our book. It's very well equipped, offering a 16-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and in-built sat-nav, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel and super-comfy heated front seats. 

Further luxuries include diamond-cut 19-inch alloys plus gloss back on the roof, spoiler and bumpers for a sportier look. As the Grandland is a bit of a tech showcase for Vauxhall, the GS gets a set of pixel matrix LED headlights with an illuminated Vauxhall badge. This deal even throws in free metallic paint.

Power comes from a 1.2-litre petrol hybrid engine that packs 134bhp. The Grandland certainly isn't the last word in driver fun, but it delivers the kind of driving experience that's in keeping with the car's family friendly character. It's easy to drive, comfortable and very quiet.

It has a family-tailored interior, too, with plenty of backseat space, and a very generous 550-litre boot.

Vauxhall Grandland - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Grandland leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Grandland page.

Check out the Vauxhall Grandland deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

