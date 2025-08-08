Car Deal of the Day: This Audi RS 3 is a howling hot hatch for only £542 a month

The last holdout of the five-cylinder engine

394bhp and 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds

£6,498 deposit followed by 48 months at £542

We’ve still got another couple of years with Audi’s sonorous five-cylinder turbocharged engine, which will end production in 2027. Obviously then, we should probably make the best of that remaining time by picking up an Audi RS 3 – and this week’s Car Deal of the Day should make things just a little more affordable.

Coming from UK Carline, the RS 3 deal sees you paying £541.51 per month over a 48-month term, following an initial payment of £6,498.14, while mileage is restricted to 5,000 miles per year. If you’ve got a little more budget to spare, you can bump that up.

You’ll certainly want to once you’ve tried the RS 3. Audi’s hot hatches were traditionally a little numb, compelling more for their numbers (and occasionally their styling and that typical solid feeling to their cabins) than the way they got around corners. The latest RS 3 is a bit different though, being just as entertaining on a B-road as it is launching from a standstill.

The 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder is still the highlight though. Audi’s been using five-cylinder engines for decades, but the latest one is particularly special. It makes 394bhp, so the RS 3 is one of the most powerful hot hatches around, and combined with a dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive, can romp from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds.