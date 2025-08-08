Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Car Deal of the Day: This Audi RS 3 is a howling hot hatch for only £542 a month

The final five-cylinder hot hatch could be more affordable than you’d expect with this deal

By:Antony Ingram
4 Oct 2025
Audi RS 3 Sportback - front action
  • The last holdout of the five-cylinder engine
  • 394bhp and 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds
  • £6,498 deposit followed by 48 months at £542

We’ve still got another couple of years with Audi’s sonorous five-cylinder turbocharged engine, which will end production in 2027. Obviously then, we should probably make the best of that remaining time by picking up an Audi RS 3 – and this week’s Car Deal of the Day should make things just a little more affordable.

Coming from UK Carline, the RS 3 deal sees you paying £541.51 per month over a 48-month term, following an initial payment of £6,498.14, while mileage is restricted to 5,000 miles per year. If you’ve got a little more budget to spare, you can bump that up.

You’ll certainly want to once you’ve tried the RS 3. Audi’s hot hatches were traditionally a little numb, compelling more for their numbers (and occasionally their styling and that typical solid feeling to their cabins) than the way they got around corners. The latest RS 3 is a bit different though, being just as entertaining on a B-road as it is launching from a standstill.

The 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder is still the highlight though. Audi’s been using five-cylinder engines for decades, but the latest one is particularly special. It makes 394bhp, so the RS 3 is one of the most powerful hot hatches around, and combined with a dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive, can romp from 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds.

All the while, it’s making a sound you just don’t get from other cars these days. Time was when five-cylinder engines were quite popular, but now Audi is your only outlet, and with no more TT RS or RS Q3 in Audi’s lineup, the RS 3 is the five-pot’s only home. The slightly offbeat howl gives it a real selling point next to the characterless, often flatulent drone of most four-cylinder engines.

The RS 3 has pumped up styling and a fairly smart cabin still on its side too, and just as you should be able to squeeze a few more miles out of this deal, you can probably negotiate one of Audi’s brighter colours as well.

Audi RS 3 Sportback - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi RS 3 leasing deals from leading providers on our Audi RS 3 deals hub page…

Check out the Audi RS 3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

