New Mercedes CLA ride review: electric exec impresses from the passenger seat

Verdict

On paper (and from the passenger seat), the new Mercedes CLA has the potential to rewrite the wrongs of the brand's early EV efforts. The numbers speak for themselves, and on the move it feels solid, comfortable and relatively refined, even on snow-covered inclines and icy descents. We’re looking forward to seeing and driving the production car in 2025.

The twisting roads of the Austrian Alps in early December will never be the ideal location to sample a new car for the first time. Despite the bright sunshine, the temperature at 2,500 metres hovers around -15 degrees Celsius, with the frozen surface hidden by a light dusting of snow.

These conditions are far from what the average motorist might consider normal in the UK. But when the car in question is positioned as a true challenger to the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4 and Polestar 2 – as well as Chinese offerings such as the BYD Seal – it would be unreasonable of us to turn down the opportunity to experience it for the first time, alongside the people responsible for its development.

This is the all-new Mercedes CLA. A full reveal is pencilled in for March next year, before cars go on sale a few months later. It’s the first model to be based around the firm’s latest MMA platform, and will initially be offered with a single or dual-motor electric powertrain, before a petrol-electric hybrid arrives in 2026.