New Mercedes CLA: EV next year, ahead of hybrid in 2026

The next-generation electric Mercedes CLA is gearing up for its big reveal in March 2025, before a hybrid version appears some months later. We’ve got all you need to know about the sleek saloon below, including first impressions from the passenger seat of an early pre-production car.

The electric car will be the focus for Mercedes, at least initially. Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, project leader for the new CLA, Oliver Zolke, told us Mercedes “wanted to change the procedure” by launching the EV first. “[We] wanted to do things differently,” he said.

We’ve known for some time that the new CLA will introduce a new technological era for Mercedes, and now the brand, through its CEO Ola Källenius, has provided some more insights into the cutting-edge advancements that it will showcase.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For starters, the electric Mercedes CLA features a brand new powertrain that Mercedes developed from the ground up for its Tesla Model 3 rival. The system utilises a two-speed transmission – just like in the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. This technology offers benefits for both performance and range in EVs.

Källenius said during a video where he’s driving a prototype of the new CLA, that the electric powertrain is “extremely efficient” and “with the two-speed transmission, we can perfectly calibrate, at every speed you’re driving, how that electric motor works and it makes it even more efficient”.

All-new MMA platform to debut in the CLA

The CLA will be the first of four all-new Mercedes ‘entry luxury’ cars based on a new platform called MMA (Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture). These are widely thought to be replacements for the CLA, CLA Shooting Brake, GLA and GLB, as well as their EQA and EQB electric equivalents. The platform was designed to be “electric first” and uses an 800V electrical system – that’s twice the capacity of current Teslas.