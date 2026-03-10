New Ford Explorer Collection reveals SUV’s adventurous spirit with funky design touches

While the new electric Capri and Mustang Mach-E take their names from a couple of iconic Fords, the Explorer EV’s name comes from a rather mild-mannered SUV. However, Ford has “designed the ultimate expression of Explorer’s adventurous spirit” with the new Explorer Collection.

What’s new on the Ford Explorer Collection? Well, it gets a unique exterior paint finish called ‘Cactus Grey’, new 20-inch alloy wheels finished in satin black, a black roof, black front and rear skid plates and fresh graphics on the door and rear side window.

Inside, the Collection gets a contrasting flash of orange on the seat belts, sides of the seats (which feature a bespoke knitted centre section), lower section of the speaker on the dash, plus a black-and-orange speckle finish on the dashboard and centre console.

Details on the new Explorer Collection are still limited, but it includes the Bang & Olufsen soundbar (standard on the range-topping Premium version), although it also misses out on that version’s panoramic sunroof. The Collection sits between the Premium and entry-level Style and mid-range Select trims.

We expect the Explorer Collection to come with the largest 79kWh battery for 374 miles of range and a single-motor rear-wheel-drive layout with 282bhp for a 0-62mph time of 6.4 seconds.

Pricing hasn’t been announced for the Explorer Collection, but given the similar specification of the RWD Extended Range Premium kicks off at £45,985, we expect the Collection to cost around the same or slightly less.

