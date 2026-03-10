New Ford Explorer Collection reveals SUV’s adventurous spirit with funky design touches
The Collection gets some new cosmetic tweaks not seen on any other Explorer
While the new electric Capri and Mustang Mach-E take their names from a couple of iconic Fords, the Explorer EV’s name comes from a rather mild-mannered SUV. However, Ford has “designed the ultimate expression of Explorer’s adventurous spirit” with the new Explorer Collection.
What’s new on the Ford Explorer Collection? Well, it gets a unique exterior paint finish called ‘Cactus Grey’, new 20-inch alloy wheels finished in satin black, a black roof, black front and rear skid plates and fresh graphics on the door and rear side window.
Inside, the Collection gets a contrasting flash of orange on the seat belts, sides of the seats (which feature a bespoke knitted centre section), lower section of the speaker on the dash, plus a black-and-orange speckle finish on the dashboard and centre console.
Details on the new Explorer Collection are still limited, but it includes the Bang & Olufsen soundbar (standard on the range-topping Premium version), although it also misses out on that version’s panoramic sunroof. The Collection sits between the Premium and entry-level Style and mid-range Select trims.
We expect the Explorer Collection to come with the largest 79kWh battery for 374 miles of range and a single-motor rear-wheel-drive layout with 282bhp for a 0-62mph time of 6.4 seconds.
Pricing hasn’t been announced for the Explorer Collection, but given the similar specification of the RWD Extended Range Premium kicks off at £45,985, we expect the Collection to cost around the same or slightly less.
