New Audi Q5 brings big changes in battle to build on best-seller status

The Audi Q5 is a huge global success story. Worldwide, the brand’s mid-size model outsells everything from the A1 to A8, and everything in between; the SUV’s appeal knows no bounds.

It was launched in 2008, then the second-generation Q5 followed in late 2016 and built on the successful formula with a subtle new look and improved technology. It’s much the same story for the Mk3 model, which product marketing spokesperson Dominic Stern claims “makes the good, better”.

This new Q5 (and the hot SQ5 that has also appeared) is the second car to sit on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), and its design is influenced by the mechanically similar A5 and A5 Avant. At the front, the Q5 gets a wide single-frame grille and new-look badge, plus slim LED headlights and a pair of air intakes.

To the rear, the Q5 gets a full-length lightbar, linking a set of slim, customisable LED tail-lights, which designer Konrad Troger told us “stretches the design” and emphasises the car’s width. Also new for the Q5 is a third brake light in the roof-mounted spoiler with a “mirror” function, that projects onto the rear window for increased visibility.

The rear bumper is almost completely engulfed by a piece of wide mesh-like trim, which sits above a set of genuine “hot” exhaust pipes like those found on the new A5. Again, Audi’s two-dimensional four-ring logo sits prominently on the centre of the bootlid.