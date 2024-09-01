New Audi Q5 brings big changes in battle to build on best-seller status
Audi looks to continue mid-size SUV's success with new look, tech and engine options
The Audi Q5 is a huge global success story. Worldwide, the brand’s mid-size model outsells everything from the A1 to A8, and everything in between; the SUV’s appeal knows no bounds.
It was launched in 2008, then the second-generation Q5 followed in late 2016 and built on the successful formula with a subtle new look and improved technology. It’s much the same story for the Mk3 model, which product marketing spokesperson Dominic Stern claims “makes the good, better”.
This new Q5 (and the hot SQ5 that has also appeared) is the second car to sit on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), and its design is influenced by the mechanically similar A5 and A5 Avant. At the front, the Q5 gets a wide single-frame grille and new-look badge, plus slim LED headlights and a pair of air intakes.
To the rear, the Q5 gets a full-length lightbar, linking a set of slim, customisable LED tail-lights, which designer Konrad Troger told us “stretches the design” and emphasises the car’s width. Also new for the Q5 is a third brake light in the roof-mounted spoiler with a “mirror” function, that projects onto the rear window for increased visibility.
The rear bumper is almost completely engulfed by a piece of wide mesh-like trim, which sits above a set of genuine “hot” exhaust pipes like those found on the new A5. Again, Audi’s two-dimensional four-ring logo sits prominently on the centre of the bootlid.
But while the exterior design may not change the game, the interior tweaks are considered much more significant. Here, the Q5 follows in the footsteps of the A5 – as well as the newly-launched A6 e-tron – with an (optional) three-screen layout running Audi’s latest MMI infotainment set-up.
The maker calls it the ‘Digital Stage’, with a single curved panel joining the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit with a 14.5-inch touch display. The 10.9-inch passenger screen sits separately, integrated within the dashboard and allowing those riding shotgun to control things such as media and navigation. A configurable head-up display is also available.
The main screen runs Android Auto and can be updated over the air. Users can download apps including YouTube and Spotify, which Audi says are integrated “directly into the MMI” and “do not require a smartphone” to use. There’s a 15-watt cooled charging tray on the centre console, plus four USB ports dotted around the cabin – the most powerful of which (100W) can charge larger devices such as laptops.
Having sat in the new Q5, we can confirm that the new model elevates quality to a level not previously seen in Audi’s mid-size SUV. The brand’s so-called ‘soft-wrap’ element runs across the fascia and links the dashboard to the doors. The design team says the new Q5 offers “the potential to individualise the interior according to your own ideas”. The seats and much of the interior is covered in sustainable fabrics, including Kaskade textile made of natural materials such as wool; Dinamica suede alternative is available, made from almost 50 per cent recycled polyester.
Interior space and practicality all but match those of the outgoing car, with a 520-litre boot that expands to 1,473 litres with the rear seats folded down. The parcel shelf can be stored beneath the boot floor and Audi says it’ll offer a sliding and reclining rear bench as an option across the range.
Of course, as is now standard practice in Audi’s burgeoning SUV line-up, a Q5 Sportback will follow the standard SUV – expected to be revealed before the end of the year. We’ve already spied the car testing, with a steeply raked roofline and identical tail-lights.
Audi has confirmed this will be the last combustion-engined Q5; as mentioned, this latest model sits on Audi’s PPC architecture, separating it from models such as the new A6 e-tron, which are based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) layout. So, the Q5 will have petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as in spicier SQ5 guise.
The base engine will be a 2.0-litre TFSI with 201bhp and 340Nm of torque, offered with a choice of front or quattro all-wheel drive. This (like all non-plug-in Q5s) is an MHEV unit with a 1.7kWh battery, which itself can add a 18kW (24bhp) boost in short bursts. The system can also recuperate up to 25kW under braking. A 2.0-litre TDI will also be offered, again with 201bhp.
However, as is often the case, the diesel will offer favourable torque figures, with up to 400Nm available from low in the rev range. This engine is available only in conjunction with Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system. Both the petrol and diesel models use a seven-speed S tronic (dual-clutch) gearbox.
The Q5 TFSIe won’t join the range until the middle of 2025, but initial specs have been confirmed. The two variants will share a 25.9kWh battery with “more than” 50 miles of range; both are set to use a variation of the 2.0-litre TFSI engine, with combined (engine and e-motor) power of 295bhp, or 362bhp.
Topping the range will be the SQ5, which uses a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with 362bhp and 550Nm of torque. This version will feature quattro all-wheel drive paired with a torque converter gearbox, as opposed to the old car’s dual-clutch gearbox. No performance figures have been revealed as yet.
Audi says the Q5 will get “driving characteristics typical of the brand, with largely neutral handling”. It claims the car “achieves a noticeable increase in comfort” thanks to its “optimised suspension and steering”. Steel springs are standard fit, but a passive sports (standard on the SQ5) set-up, plus adaptive air suspension, are available as options.
Customers can pick from a total of 11 colours; one solid and seven metallic hues, plus three pearl-effect shades exclusive to S line and SQ5 cars. Audi says individual paint finishes from Audi Exclusive will also be available. Various alloy wheels (from 17 to 21 inches in diameter) correspond with the different specs, with aero-optimised designs and forged options for the S model.
While the Q5 is Audi’s biggest seller worldwide, the US has historically taken the lion’s share (44 per cent) of sales. Europe’s not far behind, however, with 35 per cent of global demand finding its way to European buyers.
Prices and specs haven’t been confirmed, but Audi UK is thought to be targeting a starting figure of less than £50,000 for the standard car and close to £70k for the SQ5. Expect Sport, S line and Edition 1 trims, the latter of which will likely morph into Black Edition as initial stocks are depleted. Order books open soon, and the first cars should arrive in time for the 25-reg plate change in March.
