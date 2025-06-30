Car Deal of the Day: The Peugeot 308 GT is one of the cheapest hatchbacks around at £211 a month

High-spec GT model; smart design

When it comes to creating a daringly designed hatchback, Peugeot has form. The Peugeot 308 is just the latest in a long line of good-looking hatchbacks from the firm, and the great news is that such head-turning style needn't cost the earth.

This deal from VIPGateway.co.uk, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, sees you taking the keys to a top-spec 308 for under £212 a month. It means the plush Pug is one of the cheapest family hatchbacks on lease around.

To get the ball rolling you'll need to fork out a not-unreasonable £2,886.41 as an initial payment, and the deal is for 36 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but that can be nudged up to 8,000 for under £12.50 extra a month.

The latest 308 has a real premium look about it, and that's only underlined by this top-spec GT model.

For £211.37 a month, you'll be getting 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, full matrix LED headlights, 3D LED rear lights, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Peugeot's trademark i-Cockpit. But, because it's the GT model, you also get a third extra screen for the i-Toggles – a customisable widget screen, to you and I. Sat-nav is thrown in, too.

Those three screens – a digital display for the dials, a 10-inch touchscreen, and the i-Toggles – give the interior a really techy vibe. But more than that, the latest 308 has a plush feel with high-quality materials used throughout.

The 308 isn't the roomiest hatchback on sale, nor is it the most thrilling to drive. But the 136bhp 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine is a fine performer, and very frugal, with Peugeot claiming over 62mpg on the combined cycle.

