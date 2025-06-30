Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The Peugeot 308 GT is one of the cheapest hatchbacks around at £211 a month

While other hatchbacks are more practical, few are as stylish as the Peugeot 308. It’s our Deal of the Day for 30 June.

By:George Armitage
30 Jun 2025
308 vs Ceed vs Golf - 308 cornering front
  • High-spec GT model; smart design
  • Mild-hybrid petrol; over 62mpg
  • Just £211.37 a month

When it comes to creating a daringly designed hatchback, Peugeot has form. The Peugeot 308 is just the latest in a long line of good-looking hatchbacks from the firm, and the great news is that such head-turning style needn't cost the earth.

This deal from VIPGateway.co.uk, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, sees you taking the keys to a top-spec 308 for under £212 a month. It means the plush Pug is one of the cheapest family hatchbacks on lease around.

To get the ball rolling you'll need to fork out a not-unreasonable £2,886.41 as an initial payment, and the deal is for 36 months. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but that can be nudged up to 8,000 for under £12.50 extra a month.

The latest 308 has a real premium look about it, and that's only underlined by this top-spec GT model. 

For £211.37 a month, you'll be getting 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, full matrix LED headlights, 3D LED rear lights, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Peugeot's trademark i-Cockpit. But, because it's the GT model, you also get a third extra screen for the i-Toggles – a customisable widget screen, to you and I. Sat-nav is thrown in, too.

Those three screens – a digital display for the dials, a 10-inch touchscreen, and the i-Toggles – give the interior a really techy vibe. But more than that, the latest 308 has a plush feel with high-quality materials used throughout.

The 308 isn't the roomiest hatchback on sale, nor is it the most thrilling to drive. But the 136bhp 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine is a fine performer, and very frugal, with Peugeot claiming over 62mpg on the combined cycle.    

308 vs Ceed vs Golf - 308 interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot 308 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot 308 hub page.

Check out the Peugeot 308 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

