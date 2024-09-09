New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire+Ice pays homage to EV’s hatchback heritage

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire+Ice is a one-off creation that has been inspired by the Volkswagen Golf Mk2 ‘Fire and Ice’ special edition that appeared in Europe in 1990.

Like its forebearer, the ID.3 GTX Fire+Ice was developed in collaboration with Bogner, the Munich-based luxury sports clothing brand.

It has deep purple paint finish, although the show car also sports an exclusive three-layer paint finish that uses a specially developed Electric Violet pearl effect. Meanwhile, the special glass beads change colour from dark blue to violet or black, depending on the light, and there are anodised Flaming Red accents along the roof.

The ID.3 GTX Fire+Ice also features geometric patterns along its sides, and the 21-inch rims with blue anodised paint finish are unique. The original Fire+Ice logo from 1990 can be found on the B-pillar and the roof spoiler.

The interior plays into the fire-and-ice theme by giving the driver’s side and the seat behind Flaming Red stitching and accents, while the passenger-side seats get Ice Blue details. Similarly, instead of the ID.3’s normal Play/Pause pedals, the accelerator now has a flame symbol and the brake pedal has a snowflake.

Several of the colours, fabrics and elements for the cabin were also taken from Bogner’s own Fire+Ice clothing collections. For instance, the seats have a quilted centre section similar to Bogner’s Fire+Ice down jackets, including a zip that you can undo to reveal the original fabric used for the 1990s Golf special edition.

Under the bonnet is a 321bhp electric motor that drives the front wheels and gets the Fire+Ice from 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds – the same as the ordinary Volkswagen ID.3 GTX that has just gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £46,225.

