Volkswagen ID.3 Harlequin Edition lives up to its name on April 1

The Volkswagen ID.3 has been given a multi-coloured makeover for April Fool’s Day. Called the ID.3 Harlequin Edition, this unique version of Volkswagen’s all-electric hatchback has been unveiled as part of April Fool’s Day and features some interesting technology to make its wild paint job that much more eye-catching.

This isn’t the first time Volkswagen has shown its penchant for taking part in April Fool’s Day. There was the memorable ‘Voltswagen’ miscommunication from 2021, which suggested a name-change in the US alongside its launch of all-electric ID-badged cars.

As for the ID.3 Harlequin Edition, this Volkswagen won’t be made available to the public - a shame if you’re looking for a modern reinterpretation of the original Polo Harlequin from the mid-nineties. Customers of that car weren’t made aware of their vehicles’ precise colour combinations until they collected them.

Like the Polo, the ID.3 uses a mixture of green, yellow, red and blue panels but unlike the Polo, the ID.3 has electroluminescent paint similar to that applied to the ID.7 concept that Volkswagen unveiled early in 2023. This means the ID.3 Harlequin’s panels can individually light up in time with the car’s sound system. The panels will light up and pulse in response to beats, and integrate with the new ChatGPT functionality being rolled out across the Volkswagen range.

Volkswagen cheekily says the “limited-edition ID.3 Harlequin is available from 1 April” and that “designs can be viewed on Volkswagen’s online configurator using the code JEST 1”.

Would you like to see the Volkswagen ID.3 Harlequin actually make production? Let us know in the comments section...