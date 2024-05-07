BMW 5 Series Touring gets some M5 flavour with new M Performance Parts

The new BMW 5 Series Touring has been made available with a package of M Performance Parts - helping to emphasise the executive estate’s sporty side. The visual upgrade is bespoke to the 5 Series and i5 Touring and will arrive with both models from the official UK market launch in May.

BMW’s M Performance Parts catalogue extends far and wide, catering for various M models like the M2, M3, M4 and M8, but also non-M cars like the 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series and even the all-electric i4. The optional exterior tweaks have now reached the latest G61-generation BMW 5 Series Touring.

Like we see on other models, the M Performance Parts for the 5 Series Touring and i5 Touring focus on making a visual statement, rather than technical changes. There’s a three-piece carbon front splitter, carbon side sill attachments and rear fins beneath the roof spoiler made from, you guessed it, carbon fibre.

That new-look spoiler is finished in gloss black (a finish also available for the front splitter) and below there’s a new diffuser which is made from ‘Aramid-reinforced plastic’. Other tweaks include carbon mirror caps, M Performance alloy wheels in 19-, 20- or 21-inch sizes, red-painted six-piston brake calipers and a decal package that flows from the headlights to the brake lights. A carbon fibre fuel filler cap is offered on the 5 Series Touring, but not the i5 Touring.

Open the doors and further carbon can be found on the sill trims and there’s also bespoke ‘M Performance’ graphics for the puddle lights. Inside there’s M Performance floor mats, stainless steel pedals and an Alcantara M Performance key case.

Prices for the M Performance Parts haven’t been announced yet, but we expect a significant increase over the £99,995 i5 M60 Touring. BMW hasn’t said which of the internal-combustion engined 5 Series models will be offered with this optional package.

