New BMW i5 Touring will come in M5-rivalling M60 xDrive trim

The latest generation BMW 5 Series is the first to come with an all-electric variant in the form of the i5 and soon the electric saloon will be joined by a more practical BMW i5 Touring estate version.

We’ve seen precious little of the i5 Touring during its development phase although BMW has issued a shadowy teaser image. It should look identical to the i5 saloon from the front however, with a rather imposing nose incorporating a big kidney grille shape (closed off for better aerodynamics).

As for the all-important rear of the i5 Touring, this has been previewed in part by that teaser image from BMW, which shows the shape of the car in profile and a different set of rear lights compared to those on the saloon (a common design trait of the 5 Series Touring). The angle of the rear window also looks more rakish than on the outgoing G31-generation 5 Series Touring.

We expect the i5 Touring’s lineup to mirror the saloon’s. That means we'll see a rear-wheel drive i5 eDrive40 at the bottom end of the range. In the saloon the eDrive40 comes with a single rear-mounted electric motor with 322bhp and 430Nm of torque. Power comes from an 81.2kWh battery, which is enough for a 0-62mph time of six second flat - the Touring’s extra weight will probably bump this acceleration figure up slightly. The i5 eDrive40 Touring should also return a marginally lower range than the sleeker saloon’s 362 miles. There’s no reason why the charging speed of 205kW won’t remain the same with a 10-80 per cent recharge taking 30 minutes.

BMW’s boss of M division, Franciscus van Meel has said the hot M60 xDrive Touring range-topper will arrive in the spring. It’ll offer M5-rivalling performance from a dual-motor four-wheel drive powertrain with 593bhp and 820Nm of torque coming from the same 81.2kWh battery as the eDrive40. 0-62mph takes just 3.8 seconds in the M60 saloon with a top speed of 142mph. BMW claims a maximum range of 320 miles for the M60 i5 in saloon form so a figure nearer 300 miles is likely for the hot estate.

The interior of the i5 Touring will also share its layout and technology with the all-electric saloon. We’ll see a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a curved panel connected to it on the dash featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen with BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment system.

The outgoing 5 Series Touring has one of the biggest boots of any estate with 570 litres. We’re yet to see the boot capacity for the upcoming 5 Series Touring but in saloon form there’s no difference between the new ICE 5 Series and the EV at 490 litres.

