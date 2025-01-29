BMW i5 given more range as brand eyes up 2025 update blitz

A longer range for the BMW i5 and an additional engine option for the recently updated 2 Series Gran Coupé are among a series of updates planned for the BMW range in 2025.

While it feels like BMW’s electric version of the 5 Series, the i5, has only just gone on sale, the brand is already giving both saloon and Touring estate versions a boost with up to 29 miles of extra range, depending on the variant.

The BMW i5 eDrive40 Touring gets the largest improvement in efficiency, with energy consumption cut by nine per cent; unhelpfully, BMW hasn’t actually quoted the new range figure, but 29 miles on top of the eDrive40 Touring’s existing 329-mile total would mean the new car could have up to 358 miles at its disposal in WLTP testing.

Most efficient overall is the i5 eDrive40 saloon, which has quoted efficiency of up to 17.9kWh per 100km, which translates to 3.5 miles per kilowatt-hour; not bad for a heavy electric car, if a little behind the 3.8mi/kWh of last year’s updated Porsche Taycan. The changes have come about through the use of new silicon carbide semiconductors in the car’s power electronics, lower-friction wheel bearings, and low-rolling-resistance tyres on more aerodynamically optimised wheels.