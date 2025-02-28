The new sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 is set to go on sale in the UK in March, Auto Express has learned, and the next evolution of one of the world’s best-selling cars will be available exclusively with plug-in hybrid power.

Since the RAV4 was introduced in 1994, it’s been a staple of the family SUV class and more than 15 million examples have been sold. Now the new model is set to build on this already enormous popularity.

Key to the RAV4’s success over the decades has been its build quality, genuine off-road capability and, in recent years, the hybrid efficiency that will continue with this new model. The latest car also adds a bold sense of style to stand out from the mid-size SUV crowd and an interior that takes some inspiration from the bigger, tougher Toyota Land Cruiser.



Prices and specifications

Toyota hasn’t confirmed how much the new RAV4 will cost in the UK yet, but we expect the starting price will be somewhere between £40,000 and £45,000. Compared to other mid-size SUVs, the plug-in hybrid version of the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan are available from just under £40k and £43k, respectively.

Toyota has told us customers will be offered a familiar choice of four trim levels: Icon, Design, Excel and GR Sport. Every model is set to feature a 12.3-inch driver’s display, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, powered tailgate and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems.