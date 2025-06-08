Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: A fully-loaded Jeep Avenger for under £200 per month

The petrol-powered version of Jeep’s charming baby SUV is our Deal of the Day for 8 June

By:Ellis Hyde
8 Jun 2025
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering
  • Ruggedly handsome small SUV
  • Simple petrol engine and manual gearbox
  • Only £195 per month

The Jeep Avenger might not be the most practical or best-handling small SUV out there, but it is incredibly charming thanks to its chunky proportions and ruggedly handsome looks. And it’s even more attractive right now, because you can get a top-of-the-range, petrol-powered version for less than £200 per month!

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year lease deal is being offered by the aptly named Lease4Less through the Auto Express Find A Car Service. It requires an initial payment of £2,648, followed by monthly payments of £195, and includes an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year. If you have a longer commute, raising the limit to 8,000 miles a year only costs £13 extra a month.

In range-topping Summit trim, the Avenger comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charging pad, 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

Behind Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille is a solid-performing 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 99bhp and lots of torque. The bassy exhaust note it produces also suits the Avenger’s character nicely, and we like the short throw on the six-speed manual gearbox, too.

Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - dashboard

Inside, build quality is decent and the screens are responsive. There’s not a whole lot of room for passengers in the rear, but the 380-litre boot is bigger than the average supermini’s and comes close to matching a Volkswagen Golf for capacity.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Avenger leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Avenger deals hub page… 

Deals on Jeep Avenger rivals

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,495Avg. savings £2,280
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross

New in-stock Volkswagen T-CrossCash £23,981Avg. savings £1,688
New Volkswagen T-Cross

Configure now

Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New in-stock Dacia DusterCash £18,747Avg. savings £811
New Dacia Duster

Configure now

Check out the Jeep Avenger Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Classy seven-seat Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace for only £227 per month
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Classy seven-seat Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace for only £227 per month

Family-friendly SUV offers plenty of equipment and space. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 June
News
7 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Ateca is a near-300bhp firecracker SUV, for just £358 a month
Cupra Ateca front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Ateca is a near-300bhp firecracker SUV, for just £358 a month

It may be getting a little long in the tooth, but the Cupra Ateca is still a very desirable hot SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 June.
News
6 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Honda Jazz hybrid is music to our ears at just £200 per month
Used Honda Jazz Mk4 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Honda Jazz hybrid is music to our ears at just £200 per month

Superminis don’t come any more sensible than the Honda Jazz. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 June.
News
5 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: get a big Nissan Qashqai for less than a little Nissan Juke
Nissan Qashqai - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: get a big Nissan Qashqai for less than a little Nissan Juke

The Nissan Qashqai is a top choice among Brits, and it’s easy to see why with offers like this. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 June
News
4 Jun 2025

Most Popular

New Kia Sportage breaks cover and it’s sleeker than ever
Kia Sportage - front

New Kia Sportage breaks cover and it’s sleeker than ever

Full specification and details have been announced for the UK version of Kia’s big-selling mid-size SUV
News
4 Jun 2025
Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options
June 2025 Best mid-size SUVs

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options

Mid-size SUVs are hugely popular in the UK, and these are the very best of the current crop
Best cars & vans
4 Jun 2025
Citroen is plotting a new 2CV – but the risks are huge
Citroen 2CV retro render

Citroen is plotting a new 2CV – but the risks are huge

We talk to Citroen bosses on plans to reboot its icon – and do they go retro or futuristic?
News
8 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content