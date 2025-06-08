Car Deal of the Day: A fully-loaded Jeep Avenger for under £200 per month

Ruggedly handsome small SUV

Simple petrol engine and manual gearbox

Only £195 per month

The Jeep Avenger might not be the most practical or best-handling small SUV out there, but it is incredibly charming thanks to its chunky proportions and ruggedly handsome looks. And it’s even more attractive right now, because you can get a top-of-the-range, petrol-powered version for less than £200 per month!

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year lease deal is being offered by the aptly named Lease4Less through the Auto Express Find A Car Service. It requires an initial payment of £2,648, followed by monthly payments of £195, and includes an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year. If you have a longer commute, raising the limit to 8,000 miles a year only costs £13 extra a month.

In range-topping Summit trim, the Avenger comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charging pad, 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

Behind Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille is a solid-performing 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 99bhp and lots of torque. The bassy exhaust note it produces also suits the Avenger’s character nicely, and we like the short throw on the six-speed manual gearbox, too.

Inside, build quality is decent and the screens are responsive. There’s not a whole lot of room for passengers in the rear, but the 380-litre boot is bigger than the average supermini’s and comes close to matching a Volkswagen Golf for capacity.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Avenger leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Avenger deals hub page…

Check out the Jeep Avenger Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…