Car Deal of the Day: Classy seven-seat Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace for only £227 per month

Family-friendly SUV offers plenty of equipment and space. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 June

By:George Armitage
7 Jun 2025
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace - front action
  • Practical seven-seat family SUV
  • Good amount of standard kit
  • £227 per month with £3,083 initial payment

The recently launched Tayron has taken over the role as Volkswagen’s seven-seat SUV, which means the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is now retired and available for great prices through the Auto Express Find a Car service – such as this deal we found for the comfortable family car at only £227 per month.

The three-year lease term being offered by Leasing Options through Auto Express is for a well-equipped Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace in Life trim. It requires an initial outlay of £3,083, followed by monthly payments of £227, and includes a standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year. 

Standard kit includes 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, a 10.25-inch ‘Digital Cockpit’ driver’s display, eight-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and a smattering of other driver assistance features.

Of course, with a car like this, space and practicality are the biggest selling points. The Tiguan Allspace offers three rows of seats, with those at the very back offering enough room for small children, and two sets of Isofix mounting points on the middle row. If you don’t have that many people to ferry around, folding those rearmost seats gives you a massive 700 litres of boot space to play with. 

The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is smooth, quiet and produces 148bhp, which is more than capable of handling the school run or weekend shopping trips. It can also deliver solid fuel economy – over 42mpg, according to VW – and tow up to two tonnes. It’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace deals hub page…

Check out the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

