Car Deal of the Day: Classy seven-seat Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace for only £227 per month

Practical seven-seat family SUV

Good amount of standard kit

£227 per month with £3,083 initial payment

The recently launched Tayron has taken over the role as Volkswagen’s seven-seat SUV, which means the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is now retired and available for great prices through the Auto Express Find a Car service – such as this deal we found for the comfortable family car at only £227 per month.

The three-year lease term being offered by Leasing Options through Auto Express is for a well-equipped Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace in Life trim. It requires an initial outlay of £3,083, followed by monthly payments of £227, and includes a standard allowance of 5,000 miles per year.

Standard kit includes 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, a 10.25-inch ‘Digital Cockpit’ driver’s display, eight-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and a smattering of other driver assistance features.

Of course, with a car like this, space and practicality are the biggest selling points. The Tiguan Allspace offers three rows of seats, with those at the very back offering enough room for small children, and two sets of Isofix mounting points on the middle row. If you don’t have that many people to ferry around, folding those rearmost seats gives you a massive 700 litres of boot space to play with.

The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is smooth, quiet and produces 148bhp, which is more than capable of handling the school run or weekend shopping trips. It can also deliver solid fuel economy – over 42mpg, according to VW – and tow up to two tonnes. It’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

