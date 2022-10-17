New Jeep Avenger 4x4 version due in 2024

A four-wheel-drive edition of the newly launched Jeep Avenger called the Jeep Avenger 4xe will arrive next year rather than in 2023, according to firm’s European boss.

The American brand has launched its first European-specific model in front-wheel-drive form – and as a pure-electric model in the vast majority of markets, including the UK. The company has, however, openly admitted that it has a four-wheel-drive Avenger in the pipeline, supporting the policy that every Jeep should have that off-road focused set-up in its range. It revealed a concept previewing the car (pictured) that was said to feature a dual-motor EV powertrain – at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.

The regular front-drive Avenger has already attracted 7,000 pre-orders across Europe – more than for any previous Jeep. And speaking to Auto Express at the Brussels Motor Show, the company’s European boss Antonella Bruno said that this strong early demand, and the two-wheel-drive car’s ability off road, mean that the firm can be “patient” with the four-wheel-drive edition.

“It’s another strength of the Avenger,” Bruno said. “The two-wheel-drive edition is as capable off road as a Renegade. But yes, the 4x4 will arrive, and when it does, it will deliver the ultimate capability. There is a plan; we’re going to launch the BEV and then the 4x4 will arrive in 2024.”