New Jeep Avenger 4xe will bring some off-road bite to Jeep's baby

The Jeep Avenger is available with all-electric, pure-petrol and mild-hybrid power, but purists may have scoffed at the crossover’s lack of four-wheel drive – but that’s set to change with the new Avenger 4xe.

This latest sketch from Jeep shows us what the new Avenger 4xe will look like, and it seems to be almost identical to the 4xe Concept revealed in early 2023. Like that car, the production-ready 4xe gets a bespoke front bumper (with vibrant green accent instead of the concept’s blue touches) and a bonnet decal, plus chunky off-road tyres and roof rails.

Powering the Avenger 4xe is a 134bhp petrol engine mated to two electric motors – each with 28bhp. That power is sent via a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission through an all-wheel drive system (a first for the Avenger), which Jeep says helps deliver “a seamless and confident driving experience across the most challenging diverse terrains.”

The 4xe concept had a wider track to accommodate its larger tyres, but that looks to have been exaggerated even further in this latest sketch. Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep brand in Europe, said: “The result is an unparalleled capability for a more dynamic driving experience. The new Avenger 4xe is completing the brand’s offering of 4x4 SUV in all segments”.

The interior of the 4xe concept was never revealed, and remains under wraps for now. But the production car should get the same dual 10.25-inch screens seen in the existing Avenger line-up. There’s a chance practicality and boot space might suffer due to the bulkier, more complex drivetrain.

We expect the Avenger 4xe to be priced at the higher end of the model line up, possibly alongside the EV, which is currently priced from around £35,000. More information, including official pictures, are due soon, with order books opening towards the end of this year.

