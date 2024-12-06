Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Jeep Avenger Electric in surprise £5,000 price cut

Jeep has responded to the launch of the Ford Puma Gen-E by reducing the price of its Avenger EV to the same level.

By:James Batchelor
6 Dec 2024
Jeep Avenger - front static

Jeep has slashed prices of its Avenger Electric by as much as £5,000. The compact SUV now starts at £29,999 for the entry-level Longitude model, putting it on a level footing with the recently revealed Ford Puma Gen-E

The price cut also helps the electric Jeep Avenger to undercut premium rivals such as the MINI Aceman and Volvo EX30 by £1,801 and £2,850 respectively.

The mid-range Altitude trim now kicks in at £31,999, £4,700 less than before, and the top-drawer Summit is now £4,900 cheaper at £33,999. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite the price drops, the Avenger Electric still costs over £5,000 more than the petrol-powered version of the Avenger, and just under £4,000 more than the mild-hybrid Avenger e-Hybrid. 

The price difference between the electric Avenger and its petrol-powered siblings is notable as sister firm Vauxhall has slapped the same £23,495 price tag on the petrol and electric versions of its new Frontera.

Jeep's decision to take an axe to the Avenger Electric's prices could be related to the American brand trying to bolster its electric car sales in readiness for an even stricter ZEV mandate quota next year. 

The mandate requires 28 per cent of a car manufacturer’s total sales to be of EVs in 2025, up from 22 per cent this year. Failure to meet this target will see fines of £15,000 per car dished out.         

Now take a look at the cheapest electric cars on sale...

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best small SUVs to buy 2025
Best small SUVs - header image

Best small SUVs to buy 2025

There's a huge range of small SUVs out there, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
3 Dec 2024
Jeep Avenger review
Jeep Avenger Summit – main image

Jeep Avenger review

Jeep’s charming little SUV will win hearts with its looks alone, but it’s more than just a pretty face
In-depth reviews
27 Nov 2024
Ford Puma alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Ford's popular little SUV
Ford Puma alternatives

Ford Puma alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Ford's popular little SUV

The Ford Puma is a brilliant small SUV, but it’s not for everyone. Here are the best alternatives to choose from
Features
25 Nov 2024
New Jeep Avenger 4xe hybrid is mountain a big small SUV challenge in The North Face trim
Jeep Avenger The North Face Edition - front

New Jeep Avenger 4xe hybrid is mountain a big small SUV challenge in The North Face trim

The hybrid Jeep Avenger 4xe comes with a petrol engine and two electric motors
News
25 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Cheap electric car finance could be on the cards as government aims to boost sales
Omoda E5 - front tracking

Cheap electric car finance could be on the cards as government aims to boost sales

A newspaper column and whispers suggest that government-backed cheap EV loans could be coming to stimulate market
News
2 Dec 2024
New Ford Puma Gen-E arrives to challenge the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger
Ford Puma Gen-E - front studio

New Ford Puma Gen-E arrives to challenge the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger

Despite being based on the petrol car, electric Ford Puma gets bespoke features and a massive boot
News
3 Dec 2024
Mk1 Ford Escort to make a comeback on December 12
Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort teaser

Mk1 Ford Escort to make a comeback on December 12

Boreham Motorworks is bringing the original Ford Escort back to market and has big plans for other classic Ford reincarnations.
News
2 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content