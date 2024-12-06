New Jeep Avenger Electric in surprise £5,000 price cut

Jeep has slashed prices of its Avenger Electric by as much as £5,000. The compact SUV now starts at £29,999 for the entry-level Longitude model, putting it on a level footing with the recently revealed Ford Puma Gen-E.

The price cut also helps the electric Jeep Avenger to undercut premium rivals such as the MINI Aceman and Volvo EX30 by £1,801 and £2,850 respectively.

The mid-range Altitude trim now kicks in at £31,999, £4,700 less than before, and the top-drawer Summit is now £4,900 cheaper at £33,999.

Despite the price drops, the Avenger Electric still costs over £5,000 more than the petrol-powered version of the Avenger, and just under £4,000 more than the mild-hybrid Avenger e-Hybrid.

The price difference between the electric Avenger and its petrol-powered siblings is notable as sister firm Vauxhall has slapped the same £23,495 price tag on the petrol and electric versions of its new Frontera.

Jeep's decision to take an axe to the Avenger Electric's prices could be related to the American brand trying to bolster its electric car sales in readiness for an even stricter ZEV mandate quota next year.

The mandate requires 28 per cent of a car manufacturer’s total sales to be of EVs in 2025, up from 22 per cent this year. Failure to meet this target will see fines of £15,000 per car dished out.

