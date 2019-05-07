Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New electric Mercedes GLC to arrive in 2026 and fill the old EQC's void

This new electric GLC will replace the former EQC and sit alongside the existing ICE GLC in Merc’s range

By:Jordan Katsianis
27 Feb 2025
Mercedes EQC (camouflaged test car) - front cornering10

Mercedes has confirmed its new all-electric GLC will arrive in 2026, where it’ll join the existing combustion-powered GLC and effectively replace the now discontinued EQC.

The EQC was the first mass-produced all-electric model developed by Mercedes when it launched in 2019. Although a trailblazer, it came with certain compromises in terms of range and efficiency, and towards the end of its life was overshadowed by more efficient rivals. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet the EQC proved to be popular with buyers, making it extremely important for Mercedes to get things right on the new electric GLC.

Mercedes EQC (camouflaged test car) - side10

Despite having the same name, the electric GLC EV will actually share very little with its combustion-engined sibling and instead use a bespoke EV chassis. This is mooted to be based on Mercedes’ new MB.EA architecture, which will also go on to underpin a new all-electric C-Class

The flexible MB.EA platform would give the new GLC a more efficient base to work from compared with the first-generation model, and allow it to use more advanced battery packs and electric motors. It’s also expected to feature an 800V electrical architecture, just like the Porsche Macan Electric, which would help with both charging and performance.

The result should be a substantial improvement on the current EQC’s 255-mile range. The EQC comes with dual motors and all-wheel drive as standard, but single-motor variants may serve as the entry point to the new electric GLC range, as is the case with the Mercedes EQE SUV, and the recently facelifted EQA and EQB.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Much of the line-up will probably still feature dual motors, especially the hot AMG version we’ve spied on test. The Mercedes-AMG GLC also features a bulging bonnet, aggressive front bumper and large ventilated brake discs that sit behind even bigger rims.

Mercedes EQC (camouflaged test car) - rear cornrering10

AMG is sure to have made some tweaks to the chassis and lowered the ride height as well. The heavy camouflage conceals any additional styling changes, but the front end will probably feature some vertical struts to evoke the ‘Panamericana’ grille on AMG’S combustion-engined cars.

Spy pictures of the non-AMG electric GLC show it will feature a more traditional silhouette, keeping the windscreen relatively upright in contrast to an EQE SUV’s short bonnet and extreme windscreen rake. While the windowline does drop sharply, the roofline only tapers gently towards the back of the car, which should benefit rear headroom.

The new GLC will also introduce a new generation of Mercedes digital interfaces and interior design, and will be optimised to seat five passengers.

We expect the new electric GLC will be revealed ahead of the new electric C-Class some time in late 2025 or early 2026, with production due to commence later that year. When it does arrive, it’ll rival other new premium electric SUVs such as the Audi Q6 e-tron and BMW’s forthcoming ‘Neue Klasse’ SUV

Looking to buy a new or used Mercedes? Check out our latest deals...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025
Best mid-size SUVs - header image

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025

Mid-size SUVs are hugely popular in the UK, and these are the very best
Best cars & vans
9 Dec 2024
Mercedes EQC axed: company’s first electric SUV bites the dust after only five years on sale
Mercedes EQC - front cornering

Mercedes EQC axed: company’s first electric SUV bites the dust after only five years on sale

Launched in 2019 as Mercedes’ first mainstream EV, the EQC has been axed without a replacement in the wings
News
18 Jul 2024
Used Mercedes EQC (Mk1, 2019-2024) buyer’s guide: premium EV has its compromises
Used Mercedes EQC - front

Used Mercedes EQC (Mk1, 2019-2024) buyer’s guide: premium EV has its compromises

A full used buyer’s guide on the all-electric Mercedes EQC that was on sale between 2019 and 2024
Used car tests
13 Jul 2024
Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2024
Best hybrid SUVs - header image

Best hybrid SUVs to buy 2024

Plenty of SUVs now come with hybrid power, and we’ve picked out the very best buys on today’s market
Best cars & vans
13 May 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: The BMW i4 is a fun-to-drive electric exec for a low price
BMW i4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The BMW i4 is a fun-to-drive electric exec for a low price

It may have been around a while, but time hasn’t dampened the i4’s appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 February.
News
24 Feb 2025
Bye bye EQE: new Mercedes E-Class Electric on the way
Mercedes EQE 350 - front cornering

Bye bye EQE: new Mercedes E-Class Electric on the way

All-new platform set to underpin Mercedes’ upcoming executive electric car
News
24 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Superb Volvo V60 returns with a lease deal that's hard to resist
Volvo V60 - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Superb Volvo V60 returns with a lease deal that's hard to resist

Volvo has brought its V60 back from the dead – and it could be yours at a tempting price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 February.
News
26 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content