New electric Mercedes GLC to arrive in 2026 and fill the old EQC's void

Mercedes has confirmed its new all-electric GLC will arrive in 2026, where it’ll join the existing combustion-powered GLC and effectively replace the now discontinued EQC.

The EQC was the first mass-produced all-electric model developed by Mercedes when it launched in 2019. Although a trailblazer, it came with certain compromises in terms of range and efficiency, and towards the end of its life was overshadowed by more efficient rivals.

Yet the EQC proved to be popular with buyers, making it extremely important for Mercedes to get things right on the new electric GLC.

Despite having the same name, the electric GLC EV will actually share very little with its combustion-engined sibling and instead use a bespoke EV chassis. This is mooted to be based on Mercedes’ new MB.EA architecture, which will also go on to underpin a new all-electric C-Class.

The flexible MB.EA platform would give the new GLC a more efficient base to work from compared with the first-generation model, and allow it to use more advanced battery packs and electric motors. It’s also expected to feature an 800V electrical architecture, just like the Porsche Macan Electric, which would help with both charging and performance.

The result should be a substantial improvement on the current EQC’s 255-mile range. The EQC comes with dual motors and all-wheel drive as standard, but single-motor variants may serve as the entry point to the new electric GLC range, as is the case with the Mercedes EQE SUV, and the recently facelifted EQA and EQB.