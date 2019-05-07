New electric Mercedes GLC to arrive in 2026 and fill the old EQC's void
This new electric GLC will replace the former EQC and sit alongside the existing ICE GLC in Merc’s range
Mercedes has confirmed its new all-electric GLC will arrive in 2026, where it’ll join the existing combustion-powered GLC and effectively replace the now discontinued EQC.
The EQC was the first mass-produced all-electric model developed by Mercedes when it launched in 2019. Although a trailblazer, it came with certain compromises in terms of range and efficiency, and towards the end of its life was overshadowed by more efficient rivals.
Yet the EQC proved to be popular with buyers, making it extremely important for Mercedes to get things right on the new electric GLC.
Despite having the same name, the electric GLC EV will actually share very little with its combustion-engined sibling and instead use a bespoke EV chassis. This is mooted to be based on Mercedes’ new MB.EA architecture, which will also go on to underpin a new all-electric C-Class.
The flexible MB.EA platform would give the new GLC a more efficient base to work from compared with the first-generation model, and allow it to use more advanced battery packs and electric motors. It’s also expected to feature an 800V electrical architecture, just like the Porsche Macan Electric, which would help with both charging and performance.
The result should be a substantial improvement on the current EQC’s 255-mile range. The EQC comes with dual motors and all-wheel drive as standard, but single-motor variants may serve as the entry point to the new electric GLC range, as is the case with the Mercedes EQE SUV, and the recently facelifted EQA and EQB.
Much of the line-up will probably still feature dual motors, especially the hot AMG version we’ve spied on test. The Mercedes-AMG GLC also features a bulging bonnet, aggressive front bumper and large ventilated brake discs that sit behind even bigger rims.
AMG is sure to have made some tweaks to the chassis and lowered the ride height as well. The heavy camouflage conceals any additional styling changes, but the front end will probably feature some vertical struts to evoke the ‘Panamericana’ grille on AMG’S combustion-engined cars.
Spy pictures of the non-AMG electric GLC show it will feature a more traditional silhouette, keeping the windscreen relatively upright in contrast to an EQE SUV’s short bonnet and extreme windscreen rake. While the windowline does drop sharply, the roofline only tapers gently towards the back of the car, which should benefit rear headroom.
The new GLC will also introduce a new generation of Mercedes digital interfaces and interior design, and will be optimised to seat five passengers.
We expect the new electric GLC will be revealed ahead of the new electric C-Class some time in late 2025 or early 2026, with production due to commence later that year. When it does arrive, it’ll rival other new premium electric SUVs such as the Audi Q6 e-tron and BMW’s forthcoming ‘Neue Klasse’ SUV.
