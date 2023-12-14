Confirmed: New Volkswagen ID.2X electric crossover to be unveiled in September

Volkswagen will unveil a new small and affordable electric SUV called the ID.2X at September’s Munich Motor Show. The VW ID.2X will serve as the brand’s zero-emission alternative to its highly popular T-Cross and as a rival to the forthcoming Renault 4 E-Tech.

As the name suggests, this will be the slightly more rugged and higher-riding sister car to the new Volkswagen ID.2 supermini that’s finally arriving later this year, which could potentially wear the name ID.Polo, as we recently learned.

The ID.2 twins are just two of the entry-level electric cars the Volkswagen Group has on the way, the others being the Cupra Raval supermini and the Skoda Epiq crossover. All four will use the same MEB Entry platform and will be built in Spain.

Volkswagen has also announced it will reveal an electric city car concept called the ID.EVERY 1 in March. The road-going model is already slated to arrive in 2027, and will cost under £18,000.

We’ve been waiting quite a while for the ID.2X, as the first shadowy teaser image was shared in late 2023. It shows the small SUV’s profile is closely aligned to the ID.2all concept’s, with short overhangs and pronounced wheelarches for a squat stance.

Although we can’t see from this angle, the thin LED headlights are likely to feature the same lightbar as found on the ID.2all. To the rear, there’s an interesting three-slat design on the pillar similar to the ones found on the ID. Buzz. An overhanging rear roof spoiler is borrowed from the ID.2all.

The ID.2 will be available with a choice of 38kWh and 58kWh batteries, and that should also be the case with the ID.2X. The larger unit is likely to provide up to around 280 miles of range from a single charge. We expect 125kW DC rapid charging will be standard as well, for a sub-30-minute 10-80 per cent top-up time.

As for pricing, the ID.2 supermini is expected to start from around £20,000, so the ID.2X is likely to get under way from broadly £25,000 – about the same as the new Renault 4.

