The numerical naming strategy of Polestar has seen the 3 and 4 arrive in 2024, and soon we’ll be getting the Polestar 5 in 2025. We already know plenty about the Swedish executive EV thanks to seeing it blast up the hill at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, a full exterior design unveiling and even a revealing ride in an early prototype version of the car.

The Polestar 5 will arrive as the flagship model in the brand’s line up, a luxury four-door coupé to rival the likes of the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S and Lotus Emeya. It will sit above the Polestar SUV range that’s set to comprise the 2, 3 and 4 models and it will eventually be joined by the Polestar 6, a two-door roadster or coupé based on the same bespoke aluminium chassis.

While we saw the Polestar 5 in its full production bodywork over a year ago, fresh spy shots suggest that it is undergoing its last stages of development in northern Sweden – no doubt focusing on towing capacity (a tow bar is visible to the rear) and cold-weather efficiency.

What does the Polestar 5 look like?

We saw the Polestar 5 in its production form in Los Angeles towards the end of 2023. While it was originally destined to launch in 2024, this has since been pushed back to 2025. The production car will look identical to the model shown off in LA, with a sleek four-door grand touring body helping it visually stand out from a growing range of all-electric premium saloon cars.