​Polestar 0 and the quest for the carbon neutral car

Since 2021, Polestar has been working on the Polestar 0 project. Its aim is simple, to produce a carbon neutral car by 2030, but getting there is anything but. It’s worth remembering why the global automotive industry is in the throes of an electric car revolution. Carbon emissions are causing climate change with its catalogue of undesirable side effects. Petrol and diesel cars are a major source of the harmful emissions that are heating the planet and electric cars are a clean, viable and relatively painless alternative. But electric cars are not carbon neutral. To be truly carbon neutral a car needs to emit no CO2 throughout its manufacturing, use and end-of-life phases. If charged from sustainable power sources, electric cars can manage the middle one. To achieve those goals that bookend the use phase, the focus needs to be on materials and manufacturing techniques. That’s the essence of the Polestar 0 project. Since 2021 Polestar has been working towards a carbon neutral car. It led the way in publishing whole-life emissions data for the Polestar 2 and Polestar 4 models, underlining the scale of the challenge. With a 2 generating 25 tonnes of CO2 over a typical lifetime powered by 100% sustainable energy sources and the new Polestar 4 (a larger car) generating 21 tonnes, progress has been made but there’s a long way to go. The Polestar 0 project has a clear timeline mapped out. We’re currently in the research phase that’s destined to run until 2025. This involves looking carefully at the supply chain and manufacturing processes and identifying areas where no carbon neutral solution currently exists. Once these areas are pinpointed, Polestar is actively seeking and working with partners to develop answers.

From 2025, Polestar 0 enters the applied science phase; this means validating the technologies and developing the production processes needed. From 2027 to 2030, the focus will shift to product development because Polestar 0 will eventually become a 'high-volume production car'. Polestar 0 needs 'closed loop' materials to achieve its goal, high quality components made of substances that are 100 per cent recyclable with no waste. Aluminium is a favourite, it's used for the bonded chassis of the new Polestar 5 but there are different grades of aluminium with specific qualities and recycling plants don't distinguish. The result is recycled aluminium that isn't of a sufficiently high grade for certain applications but Polestar has developed a solution. By sorting and labelling aluminium according to grade, high grade material can be recycled into a high grade product – a closed loop material. Steel is notoriously carbon intensive to create but not the 'fossil-free' steel from Polestar 0 partner SSAB. The company uses hydrogen fuel to process iron ore into steel for use in automotive components. Polestar is also pioneering bio-plastics that mix carbon derived from plant matter with recycled plastic to create new plastic materials that can be recycled again and again. 6 Paper Shell is another advanced new material in the Polestar 0 catalogue. It's created using waste products from the paper manufacturing process and effectively turns them back into a kind of wood. Multiple thin layers of the material are pressed in mould at pressures so high the layers merge into a single solid. It has a natural wood-like colouring but is stronger than wood or plastic and half the weight of aluminium. It's more like an organic composite and has many potential applications throughout the vehicle – both out of sight and as an aesthetically pleasing trim for interiors. The Paper Shell can be recycled or broken down organically with fungus and actually returned to the earth from whence it came.