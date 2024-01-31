Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Hotter BMW M4 Competition goes all-wheel drive-only for 2024

The brilliant BMW M4 is now xDrive-only, but also comes with a power bump and new tech

by: Jordan Katsianis
31 Jan 2024
The BMW M4 has been given a mid-cycle update alongside the rest of the 4 Series range but, unlike its more sensible brethren, it now comes with even more power. The revised coupe and Convertible are only available in all-wheel drive M4 Competition xDrive form, with prices set to start from £84,250 when they arrive in April. 

Over the course of the G82’s controversial lifecycle, it’s proven to be a huge success with record sales across the USA, China, Germany and the UK spurring on this latest era of M cars. It comes as no surprise, then, to see BMW M capitalising by adding even more power to the six-cylinder engine. Now producing 523bhp, up from 503bhp, the new M4’s high-spec S58 engine still features all the key elements from before, its extra power coming courtesy of a software update. Torque is unchanged at 650Nm.

The hardware is unchanged, but keeps its closed-deck block, forged crankshaft, 3D printed cylinder heads and single-scroll turbos; all proven to happily function at maximum speed – whether that be on the road, or on the race track. 

The M4 will hit 0-62mph in the same time as before, at 3.5 seconds. Top speed is rated at 155mph, however the optional M Driver’s Package will see this rise to 174mph. The marginally heavier Convertible takes 3.7 seconds to hit 62mph, has the same 155mph base and an optional 180mph speed limit.

Drive is sent to an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW M’s xDrive system that has the capability of decoupling the front axle if the driver wishes. There have been no major changes to the suspension or steering setups, and the braced and stiffened chassis retains all of its elements including a front suspension brace and rear underbody shear panel. 

What has changed are certain styling elements including new Matrix LED headlights and the trick Laser tail lights initially found on the M4 CSL. There are no major body design changes, but BMW will now offer a pure silver wheel option for those who want a slightly more subtle design. 

The cabin has also been tweaked featuring a new centre dashboard supporting the previous dual-screen display. The software within the screen has been updated to BMW M’s own version of the OS 8.5, bringing with it improvements in speed and better personalisation. 

There’s also a brand new carbon fibre-trimmed steering wheel, with simplified controls and a flat bottom. Alcantara can also be specified, and comes as standard with carbon-trimmed paddles for the automatic transmission. 

It’s expected that some, if not all of these updated elements will reach the M3 saloon and Touring, with a few more high performance CS models due along the way. Next up will be the all-wheel drive M4 CS Coupe, with a rumoured Touring CS not too far behind – both of which have been spied putting in laps around a certain German race track.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

