News

New 716bhp BMW M5 Touring estate to be unveiled on 15 August

For only the third time in its history, the M5 super-saloon will be joined by a load-lugging estate version

by: Ellis Hyde
31 Jul 2024
BMW M5 Touring teased - side profile under a sheet6

It’s official: the new BMW M5 Touring will make its world debut on 15 August during this year’s Monterey Car Week.

There hasn’t been an estate car version of Munich’s legendary super-saloon for 14 years, as the last M5 Touring, the E61, went out of production in 2010. It famously featured a 5.0-litre naturally-aspirated V10, however, the new M5 Touring – the third generation to ever reach production – will use plug-in hybrid power instead. 

It’ll have the same setup as the latest BMW M5 saloon, which produces a combined 717bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. 576bhp and 750Nm comes from a 4.4-litre V8 engine, while a single electric motor mounted between the engine and gearbox delivers up to 194bhp and 280Nm.

A 19.6kWh battery will feed the e-motor and should allow the M5 Touring to offer a pure-electric range of around 40 miles. 0-62mph takes 3.5 seconds in the saloon, and its estate car sibling will probably only be incrementally slower.

Power will be sent to all four wheels through BMW’s eight-speed automatic gearbox and M xDrive system, but drivers should also be given the option of a rear-drive-only mode that deactivates the stability control, for when they’ve finished the school run.

Based on how practical the plug-in hybrid version of the regular 5 Series Touring is, the M5 Touring could offer around 550 litres of boot space – nearly 100 litres more than the M5 saloon. 

We expect the new BMW M5 Touring will cost a little bit more than the M5 saloon, which currently starts from £111,405. Rivals will consist of the 603bhp Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ estate and the 621bhp Audi RS 6 Avant Performance, which in time will be replaced by the next-generation Audi RS 7 Avant

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

