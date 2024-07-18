2025 Audi RS 7 Avant looking mean with super-wide arches in new spy shots

Audi’s next generation RS 7 Avant has been spied piling on the development miles complete with its blistered wheel arches and huge intakes that are only barely obscured by shape-shifting camouflage. As part of Audi’s huge product offensive that’s already kicked off with the new A5, the next generation RS 7 Avant seen here will effectively replace the old RS 6. It will rival the forthcoming BMW M5 Touring and Mercedes-AMG’s E53 Estate when it arrives in late 2025.

The main area of uncertainty, though, is what will power the new RS 7 estate. We know that, like its rivals from BMW and AMG, it’ll feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain. But where we know that the forthcoming RS 5 Avant packs a V6 plug-in hybrid system, it’s still up for debate as to whether Audi will use the same unit in the larger RS 7 – mirroring Mercedes-AMG’s E53 – or upsize to a V8 more in-line with the new BMW M5.

Audi doesn’t currently offer any V8 plug-in hybrid models but a new generation of V8 PHEVs have now hit the wider Volkswagen Group. The cars to get this new tech include Porsche’s Panamera and Cayenne, but also Bentley’s Continental GT and the forthcoming Lamborghini Temerario – although that particular system will be unique to Lamborghini.